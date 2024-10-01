Venom Fever Guarantees Hundreds of Seats to ACR Poker's Dual Venom PKO Tourneys in October

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The $5 Million NLH PKO and $1.5 Million PLO PKO Venom tourneys are set to begin this October at ACR Poker. And now the popular worldwide poker site is making it easier for players to secure their $2,650 seats to these massive tourneys via their Venom Fever promotion.

From October 6th to 27th, Venom Fever satellites are guaranteeing over 700 seats (worth $2,650 each) to the NLH PKO Venom and the PLO PKO Venom, with both tourneys kicking off Day1A on Sunday, October 13th.

Venom Fever - Get your seat to our Dual Venom PKO's for cheap or even free! Venom Fever is your ticket to a life-changing win

"We get that a $2,650 buy-in is a lot for most players, which is why our Venom Fever satellites are a great way to qualify for much less," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "With both Venom PKO's just around the corner, there are tons of cheaper ways to grab your seat, with paths starting at $0. These tourneys are going to be epic, so make sure you don't miss out."

A total of 644 seats are guaranteed for the NLH PKO Venom and 71 seats for the PLO PKO Venom via Venom Fever satellites. Included are the Beast, Venom Madness, Direct Satellites, and Mega Satellites.

Players can get in on the NLH PKO Venom action in ACR Poker's weekly Beast tournament taking place on October 6th, 13th and 20th at 6:05pm ET—with 85 total seats up for grabs. The first tourney guarantees 25 seats, and players can buy-in for $95 or win a free seat by placing on the weekly Beast leaderboard.

In addition, Venom Madness satellites offer a chance to enter for $16.50, with 20 total seats guaranteed. The first multi-flight tourney runs from October 1st to 12th, offering 10 guaranteed seats. What's more, Mega Satellites will run from October 6th - 27th, guaranteeing 232 seats with paths starting at $0. Players can also participate in daily Direct Satellites (buy-ins from $33), which guarantee 307 seats.

For those looking to join the PLO PKO Venom, players can take advantage of daily Direct Satellites, guaranteeing 41 seats with buy-ins starting at $290. Additionally, Mega Satellites will guarantee 30 seats and opportunities to qualify for free.

While the Dual Venom PKO tourneys may be the main events, Moneymaker noted there's plenty of more action through Venom Special tourneys on each Day 1, with over $11 million total guaranteed. Players looking to warm up for the Dual Venom PKO tourneys can also join the $1 Million GTD Venom Warmup, running from October 1st-27th, with a buy-in of $66.

For more information on Venom Fever and the Dual Venom PKO tourneys, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

