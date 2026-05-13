Vensure Employer Solutions Announces National and Atlanta Best and Brightest Company to Work For® Award Wins

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vensure Employer Solutions, a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, today announced it has been named a winner of the 2026 National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® as well as a 2026 Best and Brightest Company to Work For® in Atlanta. These award wins recognize the organization's continued commitment to exceptional employee engagement, workplace culture, and organizational excellence.

Pictured: Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and the Best & Brightest Programs with Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions

As part of this distinction, Vensure also served as the host sponsor of the Atlanta Best and Brightest celebration, which took place on May 13, 2026, and welcomed fellow honorees to its Duluth, Georgia, office.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program, presented by the National Association for Business Resources, honors organizations that demonstrate the most innovative human resources practices and a strong commitment to their people. With a competitive 10-to-1 applicant ratio, companies earning this distinction represent a select group setting the standard for workplace excellence and employee engagement.

Winning organizations are evaluated by an independent research firm across a comprehensive set of categories, including compensation and benefits; employee enrichment and retention; education and development; diversity and inclusion; work-life blend; community initiatives; and overall leadership and company performance.

Earning both national and regional recognition highlights Vensure's dedication to creating an environment where employees feel supported, empowered, and positioned for long-term success. The company's focus on delivering meaningful career growth opportunities, fostering collaboration, and maintaining a people-first approach continues to establish it as an employer of choice within the industry.

"This recognition reflects the strength of our culture and the people who bring it to life every day," said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "We are proud to be recognized both nationally and in Atlanta for our commitment to building a workplace where employees can grow, thrive, and make an impact."

Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO of the National Association for Business Resources and the Best and Brightest Programs, noted that this year's winners exemplify the impact of prioritizing people-first cultures and building strong, values-driven organizations that stand out within their industries and communities.

The Atlanta Best and Brightest celebration in the Duluth, Georgia, office followed a recent milestone moment for the company, as Vensure marked the grand opening of its new corporate global headquarters in Duluth on April 22. The nearly 100,000-square-foot space reflects the company's continued investment in innovation, workplace culture, and long-term growth, with capacity for approximately 670 team members as the organization continues to scale.

Vensure remains focused on investing in its people while continuing to expand its footprint and deliver a workplace experience that supports both personal and professional success.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, global business process outsourcing (BPO), and employer of record (EOR) services. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure and its family of companies serve over 161,000 businesses across all 50 states and more than 175 countries, processing over $153 billion in annual payroll. Vensure helps businesses streamline operations and accelerate growth with customized, tech-enabled strategies that support both employers and employees. Visit vensure.com for more information.

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SOURCE Vensure Employer Solutions