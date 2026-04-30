Vensure Employer Solutions CEO Alex Campos Named Entrepreneur of the Year as Company Earns 14 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Awards in 2026 American Business Awards®

Company recognized with multiple honors for rapid growth, product innovation, and wellness program

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vensure Employer Solutions, a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, today announced it has earned 14 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Awards in the 24th Annual American Business Awards®, including a top honor for CEO Alex Campos, who was named Entrepreneur of the Year in the Business & Professional Services category.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Campos' recognition underscores Vensure's sustained growth, global expansion, and leadership in delivering scalable workforce solutions. Under his leadership, the company continues to invest in innovation, employee experience, and enterprise performance. Across its portfolio of brands, Vensure was recognized for excellence in culture, technology, and global impact.

Vensure Employer Solutions was recognized for its organizational growth and performance, earning:

Gold Stevie® Award – Entrepreneur of the Year in the Business & Professional Services category for CEO Alex Campos

– Entrepreneur of the Year in the Business & Professional Services category for CEO Alex Campos Gold Stevie® Award – Fastest-Growing Company of the Year (2,500+ employees)

– Fastest-Growing Company of the Year (2,500+ employees) Silver Stevie® Award – Achievement in Growth

– Achievement in Growth Bronze Stevie® Award – 100th Acquisition Video (Internal & Employee Communications)

VensureHR was honored for its people-first culture, employee experience initiatives, and its international expansion and workforce support capabilities, earning:

Gold Stevie® Award – Achievement in Employee Wellbeing Programs ( Pathway to Care & Wellness )

– Achievement in Employee Wellbeing Programs ( ) Silver Stevie® Award – Human Resources Executive of the Year (Brittanie Stevens-Baker)

– Human Resources Executive of the Year (Brittanie Stevens-Baker) Silver Stevie® Award – Achievement in International Expansion (Vensure Global)

– Achievement in International Expansion (Vensure Global) Bronze Stevie® Award – Achievement in Global Collaboration (Vensure Global)

– Achievement in Global Collaboration (Vensure Global) Bronze Stevie® Award – Human Resources Team of the Year

PrismHR earned multiple honors for innovation and technology leadership, including:

Gold Stevie® Award – Applicant Tracking Solution (Human Capital or Talent Management category)

– Applicant Tracking Solution (Human Capital or Talent Management category) Silver Stevie® Award – Achievement in Product Innovation

– Achievement in Product Innovation Silver Stevie® Award – Technology Executive of the Year: Kevin Andrews

– Technology Executive of the Year: Kevin Andrews Bronze Stevie® Award – Most Innovative Company of the Year

– Most Innovative Company of the Year Bronze Stevie® Award – PrismHR LIVE Conference (Conferences & Meetings category)

"These awards are a direct reflection of the scale, innovation, and commitment of our teams," said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "Being recognized alongside such strong organizations – and personally as Entrepreneur of the Year – is an incredible honor. It reinforces our mission to deliver solutions that help businesses grow faster, operate smarter, and better support their people."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 9. Tickets are now on sale.

"Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to the 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate all of this year's Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at our June 9 awards ceremony in New York."

For more information and a full list of winners, visit www.ABA.StevieAwards.com.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, global business process outsourcing (BPO), and employer of record (EOR) services. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure and its family of companies serve over 161,000 businesses across all 50 states and more than 175 countries, processing over $153 billion in annual payroll. Vensure helps businesses streamline operations and accelerate growth with customized, tech-enabled strategies that support both employers and employees. Visit vensure.com for more information.

About VensureHR

VensureHR is the direct employer services business unit of Vensure Employer Solutions, delivering Human Capital Management solutions directly to small and mid-size businesses. Serving as a trusted strategic partner, VensureHR provides clients with access to enterprise-caliber HR infrastructure, including payroll, benefits, compliance support, and risk management, tailored to the operational realities of growing businesses. Visit vensure.com for more information.

About PrismHR

PrismHR, a Vensure Employer Solutions company, is a premier technology platform purpose-built for the PEO and ASO service bureau market. PrismHR provides service bureaus with the infrastructure to efficiently manage payroll, benefits, HR, and compliance on behalf of their SMB clients, supporting the complex multi-employer and co-employment models that define the service bureau business. Visit prismhr.com for more information.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

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SOURCE Vensure Employer Solutions