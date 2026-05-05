VensureHR Launches New Benefits Advisor Program to Reduce Out-of-Pocket Healthcare Costs

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VensureHR, a core division of Vensure Employer Solutions and a global leader in HR technology and workforce solutions, today announced the launch of Pathway to Care and Wellness, a guided and proactive program designed to help employees make informed healthcare decisions while reducing out-of-pocket expenses. The program is complimentary for Vensure clients on a master health benefits plan and is already delivering measurable savings while improving access to appropriate care. Pathway to Care and Wellness was recently recognized with a Gold Stevie® Award for Achievement in Employee Wellbeing Programs, underscoring its measurable impact on both cost savings and employee health outcomes.

Pathway to Care and Wellness addresses a growing challenge for employers and employees alike: navigating an increasingly complex and costly healthcare system without sufficient guidance. Without support, employees often default to familiar care options, even when more convenient and cost-effective alternatives such as telehealth or optimized coverage options may be more appropriate. These decisions can lead to unnecessary expenses, delayed care, and increased stress during critical healthcare moments.

Through Pathway to Care and Wellness, experienced Vensure Benefits Advisors work one-on-one with employees to align them with the right coverage and care options at the right time. The program combines targeted outreach, education, and personalized support to help employees choose more effective, lower-cost care options before unnecessary expenses occur. Vensure actively guides the process, providing clarity and confidence during complex healthcare decisions.

"Healthcare costs continue to rise not because employees are making bad choices, but because they've been left to navigate an extremely complex system on their own," said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "Pathway to Care and Wellness changes that by giving employees real guidance at the moments that matter most, helping them make confident healthcare decisions that protect both their health and their finances."

The program includes Medicare transition support to help employees move into appropriate coverage at the right time and avoid costly missteps. COBRA optimization guides eligible individuals toward more cost-effective coverage alternatives, while telemedicine education encourages consideration of telehealth first, when appropriate, to support timely care and personal cost savings. Prescription optimization helps identify lower-cost medication options without sacrificing care quality, and nurse advocacy, providing ongoing clinical guidance to ensure employees receive the right care, at the right time, and at the right cost.

"When employees are guided to the right care and coverage decisions, we see immediate impact," Campos added. "Employers benefit from more stable healthcare costs, and employees feel supported instead of overwhelmed. It's a better benefits experience for everyone involved."

By combining proactive guidance with personalized support, Pathway to Care and Wellness reflects Vensure's commitment to helping employees navigate healthcare decisions with clarity and confidence, while supporting more sustainable healthcare outcomes for employers.

More information about Pathway to Care and Wellness is available at vensure.com/pathway-to-care-and-wellness.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, global business process outsourcing (BPO), and employer of record (EOR) services. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure and its family of companies serve over 161,000 businesses across all 50 states and more than 175 countries, processing over $153 billion in annual payroll. Vensure helps businesses streamline operations and accelerate growth with customized, tech-enabled strategies that support both employers and employees. Visit vensure.com for more information.

About VensureHR

VensureHR is the direct employer services business unit of Vensure Employer Solutions, delivering Human Capital Management solutions directly to small and mid-size businesses. Serving as a trusted strategic partner, VensureHR provides clients with access to enterprise-caliber HR infrastructure, including payroll, benefits, compliance support, and risk management, tailored to the operational realities of growing businesses.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Vensure Employer Solutions