Vensure Employer Solutions completes 108th Acquisition Following Latest Deal Closings, adding 80,000+ Worksite Employees

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vensure Employer Solutions, a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, today announced the completion of its 8th acquisition this year, bringing the total to 108, after closing 2025 with 100 total acquisitions, reinforcing its continued growth momentum across the human capital management landscape.

The most recent group of acquisitions further strengthens Vensure's capabilities across PEO, payroll, HCM, and staffing-related services while significantly strengthening its geographic reach. Combined, these organizations represent more than 80,000 worksite employees and broaden Vensure's ability to deliver scalable HR solutions to businesses of all sizes.

"This milestone reflects more than growth—it represents the consistency of our strategy and the confidence companies have in joining the Vensure family," said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "Each acquisition enhances our operational depth, expands our service offerings, and enables us to deliver greater value through advanced technology, compliance expertise, and personalized support."

Several of the acquisitions strengthen Vensure's footprint across the Western United States, including California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, and Texas, building on the company's momentum in high-growth markets. Additional acquisitions extend into Michigan, New York, Georgia, and North Carolina. Together, these additions deepen Vensure's national reach across a diverse mix of workforce solutions.

As part of this acquisition group, Vensure also completed the acquisition of Compagno, a consulting firm providing advisory and technology services to the staffing industry. Compagno will further strengthen VensureHR Staffing Alliance, a division of VensureHR purpose-built for staffing companies operating in every state, as well as Canada and Mexico, delivering a full suite of HR solutions tailored to the unique needs of staffing firms.

This acquisition momentum follows Vensure's recent $450 million senior secured financing, providing additional capacity to support the company's ongoing merger and acquisition strategy.

"Our continued acquisition momentum reflects the consistency and discipline of our long-term growth strategy," said Campos. "Each addition strengthens the platform we are building—bringing together trusted local brands, deep expertise, and scalable technology to better serve our clients, our partners, and our people around the world."

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, global business process outsourcing (BPO), and employer of record (EOR) services. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure and its family of companies serve over 161,000 businesses across all 50 states and more than 175 countries, processing over $153 billion in annual payroll. Vensure helps businesses streamline operations and accelerate growth with customized, tech-enabled strategies that support both employers and employees. Visit vensure.com for more information.

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SOURCE Vensure Employer Solutions