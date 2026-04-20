Vensure Employer Solutions Launches HR Compliance, an AI-powered platform delivering real-time compliance guidance

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vensure Employer Solutions, a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, today announced the launch of HR Compliance, a new AI-powered compliance platform built directly into its technology ecosystem. Designed to support everyday HR decision-making in an increasingly complex and constantly changing legal landscape, HR Compliance delivers real-time prescriptive legal guidance, automated compliance workflows, and integrated training in one unified platform – eliminating the need for third-party compliance providers.

Get real-time, attorney-backed answers to HR and compliance questions available 24/7 to support HR teams, managers, and employees.

The platform delivers scenario-specific, jurisdiction-aware answers through its compliance chatbot, helping organizations understand not just what the law says, but what action to take. Core capabilities are embedded directly into HR workflows, including an employee handbook builder, multistate law comparisons, Payscale salary benchmarking, and an integrated learning management system.

"Compliance shouldn't slow organizations down or force HR teams to spend hours interpreting laws," said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "With HR Compliance, we've embedded intelligent, attorney-backed guidance directly into HR workflows, so organizations can reduce risk, eliminate manual research, and make the right decision the first time.

As employment laws expand across federal, state, and local levels, compliance has become one of the highest-risk and most resource-intensive responsibilities for businesses. Managing multistate requirements, tracking legal changes, and translating regulations into action often leads to manual processes, inconsistent decisions, and increased reliance on attorneys. HR Compliance addresses this challenge by delivering real-time, prescriptive legal decision support at the point of need, not after the fact.

Unlike traditional compliance solutions that rely on static content libraries, external advisors, or disconnected third-party tools, HR Compliance is fully integrated within Vensure's technology ecosystem. This unified approach connects guidance, documentation, alerts, training, and reporting to help organizations move seamlessly from understanding requirements to executing with confidence.

HR Compliance will go to market through Vensure's portfolio of employer services brands, making it available to the SMBs that need it most through the long-standing relationships those customers already trust.

VensureHR, the direct employer services division of Vensure Employer Solutions, will distribute the platform to its SMB client base. Clients who already trust VensureHR to manage their payroll, benefits, compliance, and HR administration will now have access to embedded, real-time compliance guidance and automated workflows—helping them stay ahead of changing regulations with greater speed and confidence.

PrismHR, a Vensure Employer Solutions company and a leading technology platform serving the PEO and ASO service bureau market, will offer the platform to its service bureau clients. Recognizing the unique go-to-market needs of service bureaus, HR Compliance will include a private-label option, enabling PrismHR clients to offer their own branded compliance platform to their end customers, helping them navigate complex labor laws with confidence.

"By bringing together AI-powered legal guidance, automation, and training in one platform, we're simplifying one of the most complex areas of HR," said Campos. "We're excited to deliver a powerful compliance solution directly to employers and to the payroll service bureaus, ASOs, and PEOs that support them—bringing clarity, consistency, and confidence to an ecosystem serving more than 161,000 businesses and 4.2 million employees."

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About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, global business process outsourcing (BPO), and employer of record (EOR) services. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure and its family of companies serve over 161,000 businesses across all 50 states and more than 175 countries, processing over $153 billion in annual payroll. Vensure helps businesses streamline operations and accelerate growth with customized, tech-enabled strategies that support both employers and employees. Visit vensure.com for more information.

About VensureHR

VensureHR is the direct employer services business unit of Vensure Employer Solutions, delivering Human Capital Management solutions directly to small and mid-size businesses. Serving as a trusted strategic partner, VensureHR provides clients with access to enterprise-caliber HR infrastructure, including payroll, benefits, compliance support, and risk management, tailored to the operational realities of growing businesses. Visit Vensure.com for more information.

About PrismHR

PrismHR, a Vensure Employer Solutions company, is a premier technology platform purpose-built for the PEO and ASO service bureau market. PrismHR provides service bureaus with the infrastructure to efficiently manage payroll, benefits, HR, and compliance on behalf of their SMB clients, supporting the complex multi-employer and co-employment models that define the service bureau business. PrismHR will offer HR Compliance to service bureaus, with optional private labeling for client-branded delivery. Visit prismhr.com for more information.

SOURCE Vensure Employer Solutions