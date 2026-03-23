Vensure Employer Solutions Raises $450M from Stone Point to Accelerate M&A and AI Innovation

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vensure Employer Solutions, a global leader in HR technology and workforce solutions, today announced that Stone Point Capital Markets, a division of Stone Point Capital LLC, a private equity firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, led a senior secured financing of $450 million to support Vensure Employer Solutions.

The financing was comprised of an additional $450 million Delayed Draw Term Loan. The Delayed Draw Term Loan was upsized from $300 million at launch and will be used to provide capacity for Vensure to continue pursuing its Merger & Acquisition strategy.

"Stone Point Capital Markets continues to deliver outstanding support in raising capital needed for us to execute on our M&A strategy," said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "As we look ahead in 2026, we see immense opportunity in the market. This financing positions us to maintain the rapid growth we've experienced since partnering with Stone Point Capital."

Since 2025, Vensure has acquired and integrated more than 100 companies, including 76 transactions completed following Stone Point Capital's investment in 2021.

With more than 161,000 clients worldwide and over $150 billion in payroll processed annually, Vensure Employer Solutions remains one of the fastest-growing companies in the HR industry. The company recently broadened its technology and artificial intelligence portfolio with the acquisition of Distro, an AI-powered recruiting platform that brings intelligent automation to high-volume hiring, and CreAI, an HR technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for workforce management.

Looking ahead, Vensure plans to accelerate its expansion efforts. Building on its strong relationship with Stone Point Capital, the company anticipates completing several additional transactions this year that will bring advanced, AI-driven capabilities into its technology suite—enhancing automation, strengthening data intelligence, and improving outcomes for employers and employees alike.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, global business process outsourcing (BPO), and employer of record (EOR) services. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure and its family of companies serve over 161,000 businesses across all 50 states and more than 154 countries, processing over $153 billion in annual payroll. Vensure helps businesses streamline operations and accelerate growth with customized, tech-enabled strategies that support both employers and employees. Visit vensure.com for more information.

About Stone Point Capital Markets

Stone Point is an alternative investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, with more than $70 billion of assets under management. Stone Point targets investments in companies in the global financial services industry and related sectors. The firm invests in alternative asset classes, including private equity through its flagship Trident Funds and credit through commingled funds and separately managed accounts. In addition, Stone Point Capital Markets supports the firm, portfolio companies and other clients by providing dedicated financing solutions. For more information, please visit www.stonepoint.com.

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SOURCE Vensure Employer Solutions