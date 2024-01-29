Venterra Realty Acquires Cendana District West Community in Richmond, Texas

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty recently acquired the Cendana District West community located in Richmond, Texas.

The 349-unit four-story mid-rise multifamily community was built in 2023 and offers modern one, two, and three-bedroom residences that range from 592 – 1542 square feet in 11 unique floor plans. The apartments feature high-end interior finishes, like Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Garden Tubs, Walk-In Showers, Washers and Dryers, and Oversized Closets. Some apartments offer a kitchen island and double-sink vanities.

The property provides renters with the largest pool in the area, two resident lounges, co-working and or micro office spaces, 24/7 fitness center and yoga studio, media room, dog park and pet spa.

Well located in the fast-growing Richmond area of Fort Bend County in southwest Houston, just a short distance from the Westpark Tollway and the Grand Parkway, the area offers easy access to many of the major employers in Houston. Venterra also currently owns The Retreat, in the same neighborhood about 2 miles from Cendana.

Venterra will implement its resident-focused programs such as the Live it. Love it. Guarantee.™, the 48-Hour Maintenance Guarantee, and SMARTLEASING™.

"We have seen excellent growth in the Houston area and are excited to expand our Texas portfolio with the addition of the amenity-rich luxury property Cendana District West," said John Foresi , CEO of Venterra Realty. "Venterra has become known as a company that is committed to providing a market-leading living experience, and we look forward to identifying opportunities to further enhance the standard of living at Cendana District West by implementing Venterra's customer-focused management platform," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart.

