Venterra Realty Breaks Ground on Camber Ridge Multifamily Development In Fulshear, TX

HOUSTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty broke ground on a new multifamily community, Camber Ridge at Cross Creek Ranch, in Fulshear, TX.

Camber Ridge

When fully built out, the property will contain a 312-unit Class A apartment community that is part of Johnson Development Corp's Cross Creek Ranch, a highly successful master-planned community. Camber Ridge will provide residents with market-leading amenities including a community clubroom, resort-style pool, outdoor lounge, fitness center, package lockers, coworking spaces, Sanctuary buildings focused on providing like-minded residents with a peaceful living experience, and more. The first units are expected to be delivered beginning of Q2 2025.

Approximately 30 miles west of downtown Houston, Fulshear is in Fort Bend County and is known as a beautiful and relaxed neighborhood along the banks of the Brazos River. Fulshear is served by highly rated schools in the Katy Independent School District and the Lamar Consolidated School District and offers access to nearby dining, shopping, and entertainment.

The site is conveniently located on Texas Heritage Parkway connected to FM 1093 near SH 99/Grand Parkway, providing quick and easy access to the Katy, Sugar Land, and Richmond/Rosenberg areas. In addition, Houston's major employment centers, including Westchase/Beltway 8, Uptown/Galleria, and Downtown Houston, are all within a 45-minute drive.

"Fulshear is an exceptional investment opportunity due to its strategic location, flourishing economy, and strong prospective renter base", stated John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty. "As a Houston-based company, we are thrilled to expand our footprint into the rapidly growing area of Fulshear and develop an exceptional community that caters to the needs and desires of residents. With its easy access to major transportation hubs, thriving economy, and attractive living environment, Fulshear is the perfect market for Venterra Realty to present a community that offers an abundance of attractive amenities and innovative technologies."

"Our newest development will welcome residents to a community that is well-appointed, convenient to nearby attractions and to major employment corridors in Katy and west Houston," added Venterra Chairman Andrew Stewart. "This development is an exceptional addition to our portfolio, as we bring our innovation and high quality of construction to the Cross Creek Ranch community. We are confident this new development will create an unsurpassed living experience for our residents."

From site selection to completion, Venterra has enlisted industry-leading partners to ensure a first-class level of execution. Finalizing the site acquisition, Venterra worked with Marc Kasner from Wilson Cribbs + Goren, who represented Venterra on the transaction and Greg Pettigrew from Fifth Third Bank for construction financing. The architect for the development is Steinberg Dickey Collaborative. In addition, Domain Builders was chosen as the general contractor.

Venterra Realty completed another development, Highpark Apartments in November 2022 in Cypress, TX. The 336-unit community features an upscale living experience with convenient access to SH 99/Grand Parkway. Highpark offers a resort-style pool and outdoor lounge, two dog parks, a fitness center, covered parking spaces, and an 8,600-square-foot clubhouse with workspaces and conference rooms.

Venterra Realty currently owns and operates over twenty communities in the Greater Houston area.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages approximately 85+ communities and more than 25,000 apartment units across 19 major US cities that provide housing to over 45,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed approximately $9.0 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at over $5.0 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

