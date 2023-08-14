Venterra Realty Appoints Pamela Higdon as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Venterra Realty

14 Aug, 2023, 12:11 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty recently announced the appointment of Pamela Higdon as Chief Financial Officer, who will be responsible for shaping, guiding, and executing Venterra's financial strategy. 

Pamela will be instrumental in optimizing the performance of Venterra's current businesses, nurturing the growth of the Development division, and leaning in to offer expertise on future products and services. 

Continue Reading
Venterra Chief Financial Officer, Pamela Higdon
Venterra Chief Financial Officer, Pamela Higdon

A Certified Public Accountant with an MBA from Northern Illinois University, Pamela's journey in the financial world has been nothing short of impressive. Her career has taken her across diverse global industries, starting with Commercial Real Estate, followed by ventures into the Petroleum, Hedge Fund, Banking, and most recently, Technology industries.

Throughout her career, Pamela has honed a remarkable blend of financial expertise and business acumen. Leading teams of up to 1,000 individuals, she has proved herself to be a seasoned business executive who thrives on tackling challenges and turning visionary ideas into reality. Her references commend her for her ability to build and nurture high-performance teams while maintaining effective collaboration across various departments.

"By appointing Pamela Higdon as our new CFO, Venterra welcomes a visionary leader who will fortify our financial foundation and help drive high quality growth," said Venterra Realty CEO and Co-Founder, John Foresi. "Pamela's exceptional operating skillset and strategic mindset perfectly align with our company's mission and Core Values, ensuring a prosperous future. We are excited to witness the positive impact she will have on Venterra, amplifying our success and advancing our abilities to provide market-leading experiences for our residents."

"With her extensive financial expertise, Pamela will be the perfect compass to guide us through the ever-changing landscape of the market," said Chairman and Co-Founder, Andrew Stewart. "We will look to her to ensure we make well-informed decisions, allocate resources effectively and maintain the financial health necessary to seize opportunities and achieve our goals for prosperous future growth."

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages approximately 80 communities and more than 23,000 apartment units across 19 major U.S. cities. Venterra provides housing to over 44,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed approximately $9.0 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at over $4.8 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

Contact: Allie Foard, Communications Manager & Brand Specialist; [email protected]

SOURCE Venterra Realty

Also from this source

VENTERRA REALTY NAMED ONE OF THE 2023 BEST WORKPLACES™ FOR TODAY'S YOUTH BY THE GREAT PLACE TO WORK® INSTITUTE

Venterra Realty Named One of the Best Workplaces™ in Texas for 6th Consecutive Year!

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.