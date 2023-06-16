Venterra Realty Named One of the Best Workplaces™ in Texas for 6th Consecutive Year!

HOUSTON, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty has been recognized by FORTUNE magazine & the Great Place to Work Institute as one of the Best Workplaces™ in Texas for a 6th consecutive year, ranking #23 in their size category on the 2023 list.

Great Place to Work

In the last year, Great Place to Work surveyed companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. and received 1.3 million survey responses. More than 100,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible to be considered for the Best Workplaces™ in Texas list. Eligible companies were required to be headquartered in the state, have at least ten U.S. team members, and to be Great Place To Work Certified™. To be selected, Venterra surpassed rigorous benchmarks and established itself as one of the best companies to work for in Texas. In 2022, 92% of Venterra Realty colleagues said it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"Creating a positive work environment for our colleagues is a top priority at Venterra," said John Foresi, Venterra CEO. "While this recognition may be specific to Texas, we firmly believe that our success transcends regional boundaries. As a team-first company, every colleague plays a vital role in delivering an extraordinary experience to those we serve. We are dedicated to fostering a collaborative environment that nurtures the growth and well-being of everyone involved, providing a space for colleagues to thrive."

"Fundamentally, Venterra colleagues embody an extraordinary blend of innovation, passion, and genuine care," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart. "They continually strive to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those around them, and their unwavering commitment to fostering care is the driving force behind creating a company culture worthy of this type of recognition."

The Great Place to Work survey enables team members to share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organization's culture by responding to 60 statements on a five-point scale and answering two open-ended questions. List rankings are based on this feedback, which Great Place to Work analyzes to determine the extent to which this experience is shared by the full workforce. Great Place to Work measures the differences in survey responses across demographic groups and roles within each organization to assess both the quality and consistency of the employee experience. Statements are weighted according to their relevance in describing the most important aspects of an equitable workplace.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Texas," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These are companies that understand how putting people first drives performance, productivity and innovation — essentials in this economy."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Texas," added Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "They are leading their industries in employee satisfaction, a critical metric for success in a period of economic uncertainty."

Venterra's unique culture has been honored by the Great Place to Work® Institute with a variety of awards in the past. Previous recognitions from the organization include overall Best Workplaces, Best Workplaces in Canada, Best Workplaces in Real Estate, and, most recently, Best Workplaces in Real Estate & Property Development. View all of Venterra's previous awards from the Great Place to Work® Institute and learn more about their latest survey results from their U.S. company profile and Canadian company profile.

Venterra is set to launch their 2023 Great Place to Work team member survey later this month. As in previous years, they plan to use the survey results to uncover ways to further enhance the experience of their team members.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty develops, owns and manages approximately 80 communities and more than 23,000 apartment units across 19 major US cities. Venterra provides housing to over 44,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed $8.8 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $4.8 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

