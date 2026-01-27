Vention Raises $110M USD ($150M CAD) to Accelerate Physical AI Deployment Across Global Manufacturing

Vention raised $110M USD, with participation from Investissement Québec, Desjardins Capital, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, NVentures, and other financial institutions

Proceeds will be used to accelerate Physical AI research, bring new capabilities to its software platform, expand its portfolio of pre-engineered applications, and strengthen its global footprint across North America and Europe

Investment comes at a crucial moment as the U.S. and other major economies focus on boosting investments in manufacturing

Vention is seeing strong adoption in Enterprise clients who are leveraging its platform as the "standard setter" for manufacturing automation across all their plants

MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Vention, the company behind the only AI-powered software and hardware platform for automation and robotics, today announced it has raised $110M USD in financing, with participation from Investissement Québec, Desjardins Capital, certain funds managed by Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, NVentures (NVIDIA's venture capital arm) and other financial institutions. The new capital will accelerate Vention's mission to deliver Zero-Shot Automation™, a new paradigm for manufacturing automation that deploys seamlessly, without integration, and operates correctly on the first attempt. A portion of the investment will also fuel Vention's expansion across EMEA, strengthening its presence and operations to solidify its position as the standard for automation in the European market.

This investment comes at a crucial moment; as the U.S. and other major economies focus on boosting manufacturing, companies are seeking dramatically simpler, faster, and more scalable ways to automate their production. Traditional automation—slow, complex, and integration-heavy—cannot keep pace with these demands. Vention's platform, which combines hardware, software, Physical AI and cloud connectivity into a single unified experience, has emerged as a core enabler of the reshoring movement.

"Manufacturers no longer want automation that requires deep expertise and long commissioning cycles," said Etienne Lacroix, founder and CEO of Vention. "They want automation that works as intuitively and reliably as modern software. Physical AI is allowing us to deliver exactly that."

Physical AI at the Core of Next-Generation Automation

Vention differentiates itself through advances in generative AI and Physical AI, enabling artificial intelligence to power the design, programming, deployment, and operation of industrial equipment and robotic cells. Building on a multi-year collaboration with leading companies in robotics, Vention has recently launched automated configuration tools, an AI agent for defining machine specifications, a robotic programming copilot, and fully autonomous AI-powered robotic applications. These innovations reduce automation project timelines from months to days.

Enterprise Adoption Reaches Platform-Standard Scale

A major driver of growth has been Enterprise customers adopting Vention as the "standard setter" for automation across all their plants. These organizations—spanning automotive, aerospace, logistics, food & beverage, and consumer goods—are building centralized Advanced Manufacturing Teams (AMTs) and deploying Vention's platform as their global automation backbone.

This shift is creating multi-site, multi-country rollouts that allow enterprises to design once, deploy everywhere, and support continuously—all within the same software and hardware environment.

"The most innovative manufacturers are choosing Vention not for a single project, but as a company-wide automation platform," Lacroix added. "This financing allows us to serve these customers at an even greater scale."

About Vention

Vention is leading the future of industrial automation with the world's only AI-powered full-stack platform, unifying hardware, software, and physical AI into one seamless experience. With over 25,000 machines deployed worldwide and a community of more than 4,000 factories, Vention enables businesses to design, program, deploy, and operate turnkey or custom automation solutions in just days. Through Zero-Shot Automation™, Vention brings together intelligent software and modular hardware to deliver automation that works right the first time. Visit Vention.com to learn more.

