Vention Strengthens Executive Leadership Team After Record Period of Growth

Vention has expanded its leadership team with a new Chief Product Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and Managing Director of EMEA – all with deep manufacturing industry experience

The leadership enhancements come as Vention delivers record quarterly growth and continues expanding operations in Germany

Vention is now a top provider of cobots in the United States and preparing to further accelerate growth in 2025 with six new product launches through the first half



MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Vention, the inventor of the world's only full-stack, cloud-based automation platform, today announced the appointment of three new executives as it continues to capture market share in industrial automation based on the strength of its unique business model.

Brendan Sterne joins Vention as Chief Product Officer. Formerly Chief Product Officer of Xometry and a former General Manager at Indeed.com, Sterne has more than 20 years of experience in delivering commercial software solutions to B2B and B2C consumers. At Vention, he will lead the development of the company's powerful automation platform as well as hardware products.

Sarah Webster joins Vention as Chief Marketing Officer. Formerly Chief Marketing Officer of Desktop Metal and ExOne, she has more than 20 years of marketing and communications experience in the manufacturing industry. At Vention, she will lead global marketing strategy and drive pipeline growth for Vention's automation platform and applications, where customers can customize pre-designed automation systems.

Andrea Alboni joins Vention as Managing Director for EMEA, where the company has been growing its business since 2022, when it opened a European headquarters and distribution center in Berlin, Germany. Formerly Regional President of Western Europe for Universal Robots, Alboni will lead Vention's strategic growth across Europe, strengthening Vention's network of integration partners, a core part of Vention's ecosystem in Europe.

"I am pleased to welcome three new leaders to our team as we prepare to take Vention to a new level in 2025," said Etienne Lacroix, Founder and CEO of Vention. "Our growth has significantly outperformed publicly reporting automation peers this past year, fueled by the strength of our unique business model. Businesses of all sizes need easy access to improved productivity in the face of today's labor challenges, and our automation platform makes adopting a cobot- or robot-enabled work cell easier than ever. We are now a top provider of cobots throughout the United States, and now we look forward to continuing our expansion into Europe."

Users of Vention's MachineBuilder platform can easily design, program, simulate, and order automation systems in a one-stop shop – offering companies of all sizes rapid access to productivity solutions that save time and money. Vention's live cart tallies the cost of all systems as they are built, and most systems ship within days of ordering. Vention is the only provider worldwide to offer online, agnostic sales of robots and cobots from Universal Robots, Fanuc, and ABB. Vention's trusted and robust platform is embedded with NVIDIA's accelerated computing technology that opens the door to AI-enabled and autonomous robotics with vision capabilities.

About Vention

Vention helps some of the most innovative manufacturers automate their production floors in just a few days through a democratized user experience. Vention's digital Manufacturing Automation Platform allows clients to design, automate, deploy, and operate automated equipment directly from their web browsers. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with an office in Berlin, Vention's 300 employees serve 4,000+ customers on five continents and 25 manufacturing industries. For more information, visit vention.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

