Ventra Health Appoints David Sides as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member

Healthcare IT veteran joins Ventra to deepen client partnerships, accelerate its AI strategy and support Ventra's next chapter of growth.

DALLAS, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventra Health ("Ventra" or "the Company"), a leading business solutions provider for facility-based physicians, today announced the appointment of David Sides as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 11, 2026. Sides, an accomplished operator within the healthcare technology domain, brings more than three decades of experience leading and scaling premier healthcare IT companies. Sides has succeeded Steven Huddleston as part of a planned transition.

Sides joins Ventra from NextGen Healthcare, where he served as President and CEO and continues to serve on the Board of Directors. Under his leadership, NextGen became one of the preeminent companies in ambulatory healthcare technology and completed a $1.8 billion transaction in partnership with investment firm, Thoma Bravo in 2023. He has been recognized as one of the top technology CEOs by The Healthcare Technology Report and is considered one of the leading voices of responsible AI implementation in healthcare. Earlier in his career, Sides served as Chief Operating Officer of Teladoc Health, where he led the company's worldwide commercial and operations teams during a period when revenues doubled.

"I am excited to join Ventra and want to offer my thanks to the entire senior leadership team. Ventra is a trusted partner with long-standing relationships and deep revenue cycle management expertise. I'm excited to get out and meet our clients," Sides commented. "My priorities are straightforward: continue to deliver for our existing clients, accelerate our AI strategy to drive better outcomes at greater scale, and continue to invest in the people who have made Ventra strong. This is a business with great momentum, and my job is to build on it."

Under Sides' leadership, Ventra will continue to execute against its strategic priorities already underway via deepening partnerships with its physician clients, scaling the AI and Automation capabilities across its revenue cycle platform, and accelerating growth in both existing and adjacent segments. Ventra's leadership team and operating model will remain in place, with Sides focusing on extending the Company's growth trajectory.

About Ventra Health

Ventra is a leading business solutions provider for facility-based physicians practicing anesthesia, emergency medicine, hospital medicine, pathology, and radiology. Focused on Revenue Cycle Management, Ventra partners with private practices, hospitals, health systems, and ambulatory surgery centers to deliver transparent and data-driven solutions that solve the most complex revenue and reimbursement issues, enabling clinicians to focus on providing outstanding care to their patients and communities. Follow Ventra on LinkedIn.

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Jenifer Bush

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Ventra Health

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SOURCE Ventra Health