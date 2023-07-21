Venture-backed Defense Startup, Second Front Systems, Announces Promotion of Tyler Sweatt to CEO

ARLINGTON, Va., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Second Front Systems is proud to announce Tyler Sweatt as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Sweatt, a former Army officer, previously drove the company's notable market traction as VP Growth and Chief Revenue Officer within Second Front.

"Tyler Sweatt is a force of nature within the company and the national security community. He's a proven and talented executive and we couldn't be more excited," said Second Front Founder Peter Dixon , who will serve the company as Executive Chairman.

Prior to joining Second Front, Mr. Sweatt was a founding team member at CalypsoAI, founded and sold technology consulting firm Future Tense, and led the emerging technology and security practice at Toffler Associates.

"I'm honored by the opportunity to help such an amazing organization continue to scale," said Mr. Sweatt. "We're uniquely positioned to drive tremendous value across the global defense and national security communities, and I can't wait for everyone to see what we do next."

The announcement of CEO builds on Second Front Systems recent news of hiring Jervis Williams as CFO, partnering with Snowflake and Google Public Sector , the addition of a dozen new clients, and a significant Air Force award for Autonomy Prime , all since last year's $32M Series A financing .

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially proven, software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications for national security missions. Leading software providers — ranging from publicly traded defense contractors to startups — and government agencies trust Second Front's Game Warden® DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate their delivery and harness the cloud revolution at scale. Founded by former U.S. Marines, this public benefit, venture-backed software company is driven by firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/

