Venture Capital Fundraising in Healthcare Remains Healthy; Silicon Valley Bank Releases 15th Edition of Healthcare Investments and Exits Report

New report finds $5.6 billion invested in biopharma AI in 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Capital (VC) investment in healthcare grew to $23 billion in 2024, from $20 billion in 2023, as artificial intelligence (AI) clearly established product fit in the healthcare sector, according to the latest market insights report from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank. AI continues to take center stage, especially across biopharma, with 30% of healthcare investment in 2024 going to companies leveraging AI.

Silicon Valley Bank Releases 15ᵗʰ Edition of Healthcare Investments and Exits Report

With more than $5 billion in 2024, investment in biopharma AI was the story of the year. The sector saw a 300% increase in investment since 2023, surging past 2021 total capital invested by nearly $2 billion. Investment was largely driven by mega deals, with deals over $100 million accounting for 71% of total 2024 investment in biopharma AI, according to the report.

"In 2025, we could see a steady yet modest increase in both the volume and value of investments across various healthcare sectors," said Jackie Spencer, Head of Relationship Management for Life Science and Healthcare Banking at Silicon Valley Bank and author of the annual Healthcare Investments and Exits Report. "However, despite this growth, IPO activity is likely to remain subdued as market conditions continue to stabilize and investors remain cautious. Advancements in AI are poised to revolutionize drug development and clinical trial management, driving efficiencies, precision, and speed in bringing new therapies to market."

SVB's 2025 Healthcare Investment and Exits report analyzes and predicts trends for venture capital investing, fundraising, and exits across healthtech, biopharma, diagnostics/tools (dx/tools), and device sectors in the US.

Key report findings:

Seed Rounds : Seed rounds rose to 40% of all deals as investors look forward. Among all companies receiving a seed deal in 2024, 35% are leveraging AI – up from 25% in 2023.

: Seed rounds rose to 40% of all deals as investors look forward. Among all companies receiving a seed deal in 2024, 35% are leveraging AI – up from 25% in 2023. Biopharma : With AI-driven protein design gaining momentum and results from clinical trials for AI-designed drugs on the way, excitement for biopharma AI is expected to remain high.

: With AI-driven protein design gaining momentum and results from clinical trials for AI-designed drugs on the way, excitement for biopharma AI is expected to remain high. Valuations : Valuations saw a 1.5x median increase among companies raising after a down round.

: Valuations saw a 1.5x median increase among companies raising after a down round. Healthtech : With notable raises going to companies with proven track records and strong histories, a new crop of healthtech startups must prove themselves quickly.

: With notable raises going to companies with proven track records and strong histories, a new crop of healthtech startups must prove themselves quickly. Dx/Tools : Investments are slowly rising. Liquid biopsies and precision diagnostics companies are showing strength, combining their close relationship to the success of precision therapy with a relatively untapped potential to collect and aggregate data.

: Investments are slowly rising. Liquid biopsies and precision diagnostics companies are showing strength, combining their close relationship to the success of precision therapy with a relatively untapped potential to collect and aggregate data. Device: Hospitals might turn out to be the key to reviving a slow device startup space, with new IPOs largely focused on the acute care space. Advances in imaging and monitoring tech are restoring interest that's been lost from wearables and home care.

