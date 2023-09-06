VentureMed Group Receives European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) Certification for FLEX Vessel Prep™ System

News provided by

VentureMed Group

06 Sep, 2023, 07:37 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VentureMed Group, Inc., a privately held medical device innovator in access management for arteriovenous (AV) fistulas and grafts and vessel preparation for interventional treatment of peripheral arterial disease (PAD) announced today that the company is an early recipient of MDR certification. Gaining MDR certification ensures the FLEX device is in alignment with described requirements and conformity assessment procedures that must be met before medical devices are introduced into the European Economic Area. 

"CE Mark under these new requirements is more stringent than the CE Mark under the Medical Device Directive and is focused on quality as well as patient safety. This significant achievement is a testament to our company's dedication to provide the safest and highest quality products for our customers and their patients," commented Jill Schweiger, VentureMed's VP of Clinical, Regulatory, and Quality.

"MDR certification demonstrates our commitment to quality and will enable continued commercial expansion of the FLEX Vessel Prep System into the CE marked geographies." said Denis Harrington, VentureMed's President and CEO. 

About VentureMed Group, Inc. and the FLEX Vessel Prep System

VentureMed Group, Inc. develops and markets innovative endovascular medical devices to solve unmet medical needs in the treatment of stenoses of AV fistulas and grafts and PAD. The FLEX VP™ System is a unique, non-balloon-based approach to optimizing revascularization. FLEX creates controlled-depth micro-incisions, releasing circumferential tension that may lead to improved vessel compliance, enabling luminal gain at lower pressure and with less vessel trauma, which may help limit restenosis. FLEX was designed to provide controlled and predictable pre-treatment to optimize outcomes in complex stenoses & lesions of any length or vessel morphology. The FLEX VP System received CE Mark and 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration.

For more information, visit www.VentureMedgroup.com.

Media contact: Kathy Leith
[email protected]
(763-296-2026)

SOURCE VentureMed Group

Also from this source

VentureMed Group Receives European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) Certification for FLEX Vessel Prep™ System

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.