Venturi's Strawberry Hibiscus Nitro Bold Brew Is The New Performance Ritual

Inside the Flavor Fusion Built for Reps, Rounds, and Results

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring has always been the training season.

It's when athletes lace up before sunrise. When longer days mean extra rounds, extra miles, and extra reps. It's the shift from winter maintenance to forward motion. And this year, Venturi Bold Brew is stepping into that ritual with something unexpected and unmistakably bold.

A category of its own: Venturi's Strawberry Hibiscus Nitro Bold Brew blends coffee, tea, and fruit with a smooth nitro finish and 192mg of clean caffeine.

Introducing Strawberry Hibiscus, a nitro-infused cold brew that fuses coffee, tea, and fruit into a ready-to-drink can, delivering 192mg of clean, all-natural caffeine. It may be pretty in pink, but make no mistake, it's built to perform.

In sports, contrast creates power. Speed meets strength. Precision meets aggression. Recovery meets intensity. Strawberry Hibiscus follows that same formula. The structured depth of coffee provides sustained drive, the kind you need in round four, mile six, or hour three of a deep work session. Hibiscus cuts through with a crisp, slightly tart lift that keeps the palate fresh and the mind sharp. Strawberry rounds it out with just enough brightness to make it craveable, not overpowering.

The result is layered and smooth, elevated by a cascading nitro finish that transforms it from a beverage into an experience. It's not just fuel, it's a pre-training mindset.

Venturi Bold Brew isn't blending coffee and tea as a novelty. It's doing it as a strategy. Coffee brings endurance. Tea brings clarity. Fruit brings refreshment. Nitro brings texture. Together, they create a category of their own, one designed for modern athletes and high-performers who demand more from what they consume.

This is the can cracked open in the gym parking lot before the music turns on. The one poured into a glass after school drop-off before the home workout begins. The one that replaces a second cup of coffee before back-to-back meetings. It's for competitors in sport, in business, in life.

Zuffa Boxer Julian "Hammerhands" Rodriguez understands that discipline extends beyond the ring:

"As an athlete, I pay very close attention to what I put in my body. It's great to finally have an all-natural clean energy option that gives a solid sustained boost, without worrying about what's in it."

That mindset defines Venturi. No artificial flavors. No synthetic shortcuts. Just clean caffeine sourced from thoughtfully selected ingredients and formulated to deliver steady, intentional performance without the crash.

Spring is about renewal but in sport, it's about preparation. It's about building the base that carries you through the rest of the year. Strawberry Hibiscus fits that season perfectly. Bright enough to feel fresh. Bold enough to keep up. Smooth enough to become a daily ritual.

It may look soft. It may pour pink. But like any great competitor, it surprises you when it counts. Venturi Bold Brew is redefining what modern performance fuel looks like and this spring, the ritual starts here.

Strawberry Hibiscus is available now at http://venturiboldbrew.com/ and through select retail partners.

Media Contact: April Monet, Director of Communications, [email protected]

Venturi Bold Brew is a premium nitro cold brew company crafting bold coffee and tea fusions designed for life in motion. With an uncompromising commitment to flavor innovation, sustainability, and smooth nitro energy, Venturi is redefining the modern cold brew experience, bright, bold, and built for momentum.

SOURCE Venturi Bold Brew