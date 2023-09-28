Veralto Set to Join S&P 500; Vestis to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices

28 Sep, 2023, 18:17 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, the S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P SmallCap 600 indices:

  • Veralto Corp. (NYSE:VLTO) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, October 2, replacing DXC Technology Co. (NYSE: DXC) which will be moved to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, October 3. DXC Technologies will replace Ebix Inc. (NASD: EBIX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open of trading on October 3. S&P 500 &100 constituent Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) is spinning off Veralto in a transaction expected to be completed on October 2. Following the spin-off, the parent Danaher will remain in the S&P 500 and S&P 100. DXC Technologies is no longer representative of the large-cap market space. Ebix is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

  • WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE: KLG) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 replacing American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE: AVD) effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, October 3. S&P 500 constituent Kellogg Co. (NYSE: K) is spinning off WK Kellogg in a transaction expected to be completed on October 2. Following the spin-off, the parent Kellogg will have a name change to Kellanova and will remain in the S&P 500. American Vanguard is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

  • Vestis Corp. (NYSE:VSTS) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, October 2, replacing Kohl's Corp. (NYSE: KSS) which will be moved to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, October 3. Kohl's will replace Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASD: HA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open of trading on October 3. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is spinning off Vestis in a transaction expected to be completed on October 2. Following the spin-off, the parent Aramark will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. Kohl's is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space. Hawaiian Holdings is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

October 2, 2023

S&P 500

Addition

Veralto

VLTO

Industrials

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Vestis

VSTS

Industrials

October 3, 2023

S&P 500

Deletion

DXC Technologies

DXC

Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Kohl's

KSS

Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

DXC Technologies

DXC

Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Kohl's

KSS

Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

WK Kellogg

KLG

Consumer Staples

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Ebix

EBIX

Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

American Vanguard

AVD

Materials

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Hawaiian Holdings

HA

Industrials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

