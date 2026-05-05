Verana Health Transforms Site Selection and Patient Enrollment in Clinical Trials

Exclusive data access and expanded functionality allow sponsors and CROs to accelerate enrollment, strengthen evidence, and expand opportunities for patients

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verana Health®, a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data (RWD), has announced new functionality within its Site Explorer and Verana Trial Connect (VTC) applications providing end-to-end support and transparency for the entire site selection and patient enrollment process. New dashboards present deidentified screening activity, allowing study sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) to monitor progress across sites in real time, accelerate decision making, and drive trial success.

New dashboards present deidentified screening activity, allowing study sponsors and CROs to monitor progress across sites in real time, accelerate decision making, and drive trial success.

The typical paradigm of clinical trial enrollment is plagued by redundant site selection, underperforming sites, and limited transparency into true patient volumes and capabilities. Often the process for finding eligible patients is slow and resource intensive, with heavy reliance on clinicians and manual chart review, leading to delays and missed milestones.

To overcome these challenges, Site Explorer and VTC capitalize on powerful RWD and provide a real-time project dashboard to track progress and enable data-driven decisions throughout the process.

Site Explorer (veranahealth.com/products/site-explorer) lets sponsors identify practices with specific patient populations that fit their trials and provides insight into the impact of inclusion and exclusion criteria on eligible trial populations. VTC (veranahealth.com/clinicians/verana-trial-connect/) empowers research teams with information from electronic health records (EHRs) to identify eligible candidates and automates inclusion and exclusion criteria eligibility review, streamlining the entire pre-screening workflow.

"Data-driven trials informed by RWD start with a stronger foundation, potentially avoiding mismatched enrollment, unexpected side effects and costly delays that plague traditional trials," said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. "In an era of complex research and heightened competition for limited trial sites and study cohorts, the access to timely, accurate real-world information on patients can influence a critical difference between a study that becomes mired in problems and one that meets success."

Through exclusive partnerships with the American Academy of Ophthalmology IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight) and the American Urological Association (AUA) Quality (AQUA)® Registry, Verana Health has access to electronic health record data on over 95 million de-identified patients from over 20,000 contributing clinicians from over 3,200 practices.

Refreshed regularly, these longitudinal de-identified patient datasets provide comprehensive, timely insights into potential study participants, allowing organizations to make faster and more accurate site selection decisions.

"Verana Trial Connect has totally changed the game - I no longer have to go through Epic to find patients," said Michael T. Yen, M.D., Professor and The Sarah Campbell Blaffer Chair in Ophthalmology, Cullen Eye Institute, Baylor College of Medicine.

Researchers interested in more information can schedule a time to meet Verana Health representatives during the American Urological Association (AUA) 2026 Annual Meeting (Booth 2469) or post-event.

Verana Health is offering a webinar, Proactive Planning is Key to Mitigating Study Rescue, on Tuesday, May 19 to cover the topic in depth. Register now.

About Verana Health

Verana Health, Inc.® is a digital health company revolutionizing patient care and clinical research by utilizing physician expertise and artificial intelligence to unlock the true potential of real-world data. With exclusive access to the world's largest patient data sources in oncology, ophthalmology, neurology, and urology. Verana Health is powering real-world evidence generation. Clinicians utilize these insights to improve the quality of care and quality of life for patients, and life sciences companies rely on the insights to accelerate the development of new therapies. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com.

SOURCE Verana Health