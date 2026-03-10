Verana Health Enhances World Renowned RWD Ophthalmic Registry with Images

Combination of high quality, variable-rich, curated EHR data with ophthalmic images will expedite disease detection, monitoring, and aid in prevention

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verana Health®, a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data (RWD), has announced the establishment of an Imaging Consortium with leading Academic Medical Centers (AMC) to ingest ophthalmic images. The Imaging Consortium initiative is an expansion of the IRIS Registry Analytics Consortium founded in 2017 in collaboration with AMC members that has streamlined the sharing of complex ophthalmology RWD to advance scientific discovery. This data expansion initiative is focused on enabling research of traditionally difficult to access image modalities.

Retina of diabetic - diabetic retinopathy

Verana Health has exclusive access to RWD from the American Academy of Ophthalmology IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight) with longitudinal (12+ years), point-of-care data on over 87 million de-identified patients from over 15,000 contributing clinicians to advance clinical research, treatment optimization, and patient outcomes. Under the Imaging Consortium, Verana Health will have access to new images, by continuing to run the infrastructure and analytics that powers the consortium.

Ophthalmic imaging, such as Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) and fundus photography, is essential for diagnosing and monitoring eye diseases like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration by providing detailed, non-invasive, cross-sectional views of the retina, optic nerve, and cornea. These tools, including OCT, map retinal layers, blood flow and neural integrity to diagnose disease, detect progression, and monitor response to treatment.

"Ophthalmic imaging is increasingly key to discovering and managing vision-threatening diseases," said David W. Parke II, M.D., Verana Health Executive Chairman and former American Academy of Ophthalmology CEO. "Retinal imaging in particular is crucial because it offers a detailed, non-invasive look down to the level of individual cells that are potentially impacted by some of the major and treatable causes of blindness. It also serves as a window to many systemic diseases, revealing signs of hypertension, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and many tumors and their treatment."

Artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionized the analysis of ophthalmic images and data curation of EHR unstructured clinical notes to deliver standardized, organized datasets for insights extraction, offering immediate opportunities to inform key decisions including drug development, clinical trials, approval and postmarket safety surveillance, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

"At Verana Health, we are dedicated to providing innovative technology and data-driven solutions for advancing ophthalmic research and patient care," said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. "We're proud to support the expansion of the IRIS Registry with the Imaging Consortium to open up new avenues of research that will help life sciences companies and clinicians improve research operations and patient outcomes."

Verana Health is offering a webinar, AI Revolutionizing Retinal Image Analysis to Drive Detection and Interventions, on Thursday, March 26 to cover the topic in depth. Register now.

About Verana Health

Verana Health, Inc.® is a digital health company revolutionizing patient care and clinical research by utilizing physician expertise and artificial intelligence to unlock the true potential of real-world data. With exclusive access to the world's largest patient data sources in oncology, ophthalmology, neurology, and urology. Verana Health is powering real-world evidence generation. Clinicians utilize these insights to improve the quality of care and quality of life for patients, and life sciences companies rely on the insights to accelerate the development of new therapies. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com.

