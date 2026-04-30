Verana Health Introduces World's Largest Real-World Dataset for Prostate Cancer

Captures Critical Variables and Longitudinal Insights to Advance Clinical Research

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verana Health®, a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data (RWD), has introduced the largest curated real-world dataset for prostate cancer in the world. The dataset offers researchers comprehensive longitudinal insights into disease detection, treatment, and outcomes for patients affected with this malignancy.

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men in the U.S., with roughly one in nine men diagnosed in their lifetime.

The announcement coincides with the AUA Annual Meeting, the world's largest gathering of urologists and urologic healthcare professionals, attracting thousands of attendees from over 100 countries to Washington, DC (May 15-18) to explore groundbreaking research, new and updated clinical guidelines, gold-standard education, and advances in technology.

As the exclusive data and analytics partner of the American Urological Association (AUA) Quality (AQUA)® Registry, Verana Health transforms unstructured urology data from electronic health records (EHRs) into high-quality research-ready datasets through a sophisticated curation process leveraging AI and large language model (LLM) techniques.

The newly released prostate cancer dataset consists of data from participating urologists in the AQUA Registry and is bolstered by the recent COTA merger with Verana Health, which expanded the company's network access to more than 30 Academic Medical Centers and over 10 million accessible oncology patients.

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men in the U.S., with roughly one in nine men diagnosed in their lifetime. The new Verana Health dataset aggregates structured and unstructured EHR data from over 430,000 patients, using proprietary, industry-proven, AI-modeling capabilities to extract, validate, and harmonize clinical details at scale.

The dataset includes key variables, such as Gleason Score, TNM Stage, and PSA levels, that are critical, interconnected factors for determining prostate cancer aggressiveness, spread, and treatment, with higher scores and stages indicating poorer prognosis. Additionally, castration status—whether a patient's testosterone is suppressed to castrate levels ( =<50 ng/dL, or ideally < 20 ng/dL)—which is paramount in prostate cancer management, is included in addition to other extracted variables.

RWD analysis can help identify patients with localized cancer and evaluate treatment patterns and outcomes. Researchers can determine if patients are receiving treatments in line with AUA recommendations, based on disease severity. Additionally, they can track patient response to a prescribed therapy.

Real-world evidence (RWE), evidence derived from RWD, has the potential to support and advance prostate cancer research and subsequent care in several ways, including:

Early detection and intervention – RWD analysis can help identify urinary biomarkers and pathology indicators that enable earlier disease detection and better risk stratification. Disease progression patterns also inform earlier intervention for those with high-risk forms of the cancer, helping reduce mortality.

Treatment path validation – Data trends can be analyzed to verify that prescribed treatment plans or active surveillance are appropriate and effective in managing the disease.

Clinical trial recruitment – RWE has the power to deliver insights that help accelerate and improve prostate cancer trials by identifying urology practices treating patients with specific early-stage prostate cancer profiles.

"The AQUA Registry has long been regarded in the industry as the gold standard for urological research," said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. "We're excited to provide this essential dataset to support the life sciences community in driving focus on early detection, prompt treatment, and accelerated research for improved outcomes."

"RWD is critical for bridging evidence gaps from prostate cancer clinical trials, evaluating long-term treatment effectiveness in diverse patient populations, and monitoring safety in routine practice," said Jennifer Bepple, MD, MMCi, board-certified urologist and Verana Health clinical advisor.

Researchers interested in more information can schedule a time to meet Verana Health representatives during the American Urological Association (AUA) 2026 Annual Meeting (Booth 2469) or post-event.

Verana Health is offering a webinar, Beyond Prostate Cancer Diagnosis—Understanding the Patient Journey, on Tuesday, May 26 to cover the topic in depth. Register now.

About Verana Health

Verana Health, Inc.® is a digital health company revolutionizing patient care and clinical research by utilizing physician expertise and artificial intelligence to unlock the true potential of real-world data. With exclusive access to the world's largest patient data sources in oncology, ophthalmology, neurology, and urology. Verana Health is powering real-world evidence generation. Clinicians utilize these insights to improve the quality of care and quality of life for patients, and life sciences companies rely on the insights to accelerate the development of new therapies. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com.

SOURCE Verana Health