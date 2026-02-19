Verana Health Introduces Industry First End-to-End Urologic-Oncology Datasets to Support Research

Real-World Data Capture Biomarkers and a Complete Longitudinal View of Bladder and Prostate Cancer Patient Journey

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verana Health® , a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data (RWD), has introduced new urologic-oncology datasets to support research for bladder and prostate cancer treatments. The datasets offer researchers comprehensive longitudinal insights into disease detection, treatment, and outcomes for patients affected with these malignancies.

The announcement coincides with the ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium , which brings nearly 6,000 attendees to San Francisco (Feb 26-28) to explore cutting-edge research and treatment best practices.

Patients with genitourinary cancers typically begin their journey in urology and radiation oncology clinics, where diagnosis and initial treatment occur. As the disease progresses and treatment modalities shift, patients may transition their care to the medical oncology setting. These transitions create gaps in visibility into treatment, decision-making, biomarker utilization, and real-world outcomes, making it difficult for life sciences organizations to fully understand patient populations, treatment sequencing, and opportunities to optimize clinical development and commercialization strategies.

Verana Health, the exclusive data and analytics partner of the American Urological Association (AUA) Quality (AQUA)® Registry, transforms unstructured urology data from electronic health records (EHRs) into high-quality research-ready datasets by applying carefully curated AI and large language model (LLM) techniques.

The newly integrated bladder and prostate urologic-oncology datasets are powered by the recent COTA merger with Verana Health , which expanded the company's network access to more than 30 Academic Medical Centers and over 10 million accessible oncology patients. The new datasets bring together longitudinal, specialty-spanning real-world data from urology and medical oncology practices to create an unparalleled comprehensive, granular view of the patient journey supporting life sciences organizations in evidence generation for regulatory submissions, market access, and commercialization decisions.

"Following the COTA merger, we have a unique opportunity to offer life science organizations a more complete view of the patient journey reflected in the complex realities of urological cancer care," said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. "We're excited to make these initial datasets available to researchers working to develop new treatments and improve patient care."

The new bladder cancer dataset provides exclusive, real-world therapeutic insights and detailed understanding of the rapidly evolving treatment paradigms in both non-muscle and muscle invasive bladder cancers which includes critical data elements such as T-stage, tumor focality, tumor grade, and tumor response.

The integrated prostate cancer dataset provides a unique longitudinal view into the transition of care between urology, radiation oncology, and medical oncology and therefore, the evolution of the disease through hormone-sensitive/ hormone-resistant and metastatic status.

"The rapid therapeutic advancement in urological cancers is a reflection of the increasing incidences of both bladder and prostate cancers," said CK Wang, M.D., General Manager of Oncology and Chief Medical Officer, Verana Health. "This in turn is fueling the need for R&D by life science organizations and the need for a greater understanding of these diseases and outcomes based on longitudinal RWD."

Researchers interested in more information on the urological cancer datasets can schedule a time to meet Verana Health representatives during the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium or post-event.

Verana Health, Inc.® is a digital health company revolutionizing patient care and clinical research by utilizing physician expertise and artificial intelligence to unlock the true potential of real-world data. With exclusive access to the world's largest patient data sources in oncology, ophthalmology, neurology, and urology. Verana Health is powering real-world evidence generation. Clinicians utilize these insights to improve the quality of care and quality of life for patients, and life sciences companies rely on the insights to accelerate the development of new therapies. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com .

