Verana Health Named Growth and Innovation Leader in 2025 Frost Radar™ for Life Sciences Real-World Evidence Solutions

Recognition based on innovation, growth, strategic initiatives and robust partnerships in

delivering regulatory-grade RWE



SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verana Health ®, a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data (RWD), has announced its recognition by research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan as the innovation leader in its Frost Radar™: Life Sciences Real-World Evidence Solutions 2025 report. Frost Radar benchmarks leaders across the RWE market for life sciences on growth and innovation.

Frost Radar: Life Sciences Real-World Evidence Solutions, 2025

"Verana Health's recognition on the Frost Radar reflects our commitment to innovation and service excellence, as we continue to significantly broaden and amplify our capabilities for the life sciences community" said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. "Through AI and advanced curation technology, we're delivering real-world insights across multiple specialty therapeutic areas to exceed our customers' needs and empower them to perform with confidence."

"Verana Health has rapidly positioned itself as an RWE innovation leader with a strong emphasis on delivering clinically rich, real-world data and insights, supported by trusted, research-ready evidence designed to meet the rigor required for clinical and regulatory decision-making," said Unmesh Lal, VP of Research and lead author of the Frost Radar for Life Science Solutions.

The recent merger of COTA with Verana Health has expanded the therapeutic footprint. With its focus on real-world patient data in oncology, COTA complements Verana Health data and technology offerings across ophthalmology, urology, and neurology. The company is an exclusive partner of the American Academy of Ophthalmology IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight) and the American Urological Association (AUA) Quality (AQUA)® Registry. The combined portfolio supports life sciences companies with clinical trials, drug submissions, health economics research, market-access strategies, and clinicians with MIPS advisory services.

The merger strengthens Verana Health's relationships within the biopharma industry. The combined company will serve 17 of the top 20 global biopharma companies, with access to over 95 million patients, over 20,000 contributing clinicians, including expanded network access to more than 30 Academic Medical Centers, increasing accessible oncology patients to over 10 million.

Additionally, the companies' combined regulatory expertise positions them as a top-tier partner for organizations working closely with the FDA. Together, the joint entity represents a powerhouse of RWD offerings and clinical trial solutions for accelerating results in the life sciences industry.

About Verana Health

Verana Health, Inc.® is a digital health company revolutionizing patient care and clinical research by utilizing physician expertise and artificial intelligence to unlock the true potential of real-world data. With exclusive access to the world's largest patient data sources in oncology, ophthalmology, neurology, and urology. Verana Health is powering real-world evidence generation. Clinicians utilize these insights to improve the quality of care and quality of life for patients, and life sciences companies rely on the insights to accelerate the development of new therapies. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com .

