Veratad Advances Orchestration-First Identity Verification at Fintech Meetup 2026

TEANECK, N.J., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veratad Technologies, LLC, a global leader in identity and age verification solutions, today announced its participation in Fintech Meetup 2026, taking place March 30 – April 1, 2026, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the company will be located at Booth #828, and will showcase its advanced, AI-powered verification orchestration platform, Veratad VX.

As financial institutions and fintech platforms face increasing pressure to reduce fraud, streamline digital onboarding, and comply with evolving global regulatory requirements, Veratad is delivering a more adaptive and intelligent approach to identity verification. Unlike single-method providers, Veratad enables organizations to dynamically orchestrate multiple verification methods, including identity data, ID document verification, biometrics, and reusable identity credentials, through a single integration point. This orchestration-first approach allows businesses to optimize for both conversion and risk in real time, increasing approval rates while maintaining strong fraud controls.

"Fintech organizations are being challenged to reduce fraud without adding friction to the user experience," said John E. Ahrens, CEO of Veratad Technologies. "With Veratad VX, our customers can deploy intelligent, risk-based verification workflows that adapt dynamically, improving approval rates while maintaining strong compliance and fraud controls."

At Fintech Meetup, Veratad will demonstrate how its platform enables organizations to increase onboarding conversion rates through adaptive, step-up verification while reducing fraud and identity risk using multi-source data and AI-driven signals. The platform also supports global compliance across KYC, AML, and age assurance frameworks, while enabling integration with reusable identity networks to streamline user verification. Through configurable, rules-based workflows, organizations can future-proof their verification strategies and respond quickly to changing regulatory and risk environments.

Veratad will also highlight its growing suite of AI-powered capabilities under the VeratadAI initiative, including AI-enhanced document verification, fraud detection, and intelligent workflow decisioning within Veratad VX. These innovations reflect Veratad's commitment to enabling more intelligent, flexible, and privacy-conscious identity verification.

Attendees of Fintech Meetup 2026 are invited to connect with Veratad to explore how orchestration-based identity verification can improve user experience while strengthening fraud prevention and regulatory compliance. To schedule a meeting at the conference, just use this calendar link https://calendly.com/johnny-veratad or you can just stop by and visit Veratad at Booth #828.

About Veratad Technologies, LLC

Veratad Technologies, LLC is now celebrating its 20th anniversary as a trusted provider of identity and age verification solutions, supporting clients across financial services, online marketplaces, gaming, healthcare, and age-restricted industries. Through its orchestration platform, Veratad VX, the company enables organizations to deploy flexible, scalable, and compliant verification workflows tailored to their unique business and regulatory needs.

For more information, visit www.veratad.com.

Media Contact:

John M. Ahrens, VP Global Growth | 201-510-6000

[email protected]

SOURCE Veratad Technologies, LLC