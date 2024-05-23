Veratad Partners with OneID® to Offer Document-Free Identity Verification for UK Citizens

TEANECK, N.J., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veratad Technologies, a leader in global age and identity verification solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with OneID®, innovators in document-free digital identity verification. This collaboration will enhance Veratad's IDMax reusable digital credential ecosystem by integrating OneID®'s pioneering technology, which leverages bank-verified data to verify age and identity without presenting identity documents online.

The partnership with OneID® enables Veratad to utilize the OneID API, which draws on stringent checks from UK banks covering 90% of UK adults. This will significantly improve the accuracy, speed, and security of the age and identity verification process while offering a streamlined, real-time service that enhances privacy and reduces compliance risks by minimizing data collection from UK citizens.

"Integrating OneID's technology with our IDMax solution aligns with our commitment to offer our customers the most advanced and secure suite of age and identity verification methods available today," said John E. Ahrens, CEO at Veratad. "OneID's ability to verify identities of UK citizens without needing physical documents presents a significant enhancement to our offerings."

Keith Mabbitt, Chief Customer Officer, OneID®, added, "Our focus has always been to secure the digital experiences by providing businesses simpler ways of verifying their user's age. Our partnership with Veratad will enable more netizens to prove their age using bank-verified data in a 100% digital and frictionless way."

The enhanced Veratad IDMax solution with OneID technology will support any business needing to verify the age and identity of their UK customers, including those in fintech, finance, social media, gaming, and age-restricted e-commerce. It will be available to all Veratad clients on Veratad's VX Orchestration Platform alongside Veratad's existing suite of global verification methods that include identity data verification, ID document verification, mobile phone verification, mobile driving license (mDL), digital identity credentials, Smart2Factor, knowledge-based authentication (KBA), age estimation, and biometrics.

For more information about Veratad Technologies, the 'IDMax' feature, and the partnership with OneID, please visit https://veratad.com/methods/reusable-identity/.

About Veratad

Veratad Technologies is at the forefront of online age and identity verification solutions, committed to protecting businesses and consumers in a digital world. With a diverse range of verification methods and technologies, Veratad's solutions are designed to mitigate fraud risks, comply with regulatory requirements, and ensure a secure and efficient online experience. For more about Veratad: https://veratad.com

About OneID

OneID® is a leading document-free digital identity service provider that creates absolute certainty between businesses and individuals in real time. By leveraging bank-verified data, OneID® brings speed, simplicity and compliance to the digital identification process. Streamlining existing ID processes, including payments, direct debits, onboarding and more, OneID® helps businesses reduce operational costs, increase sales and improve customer engagement. For more about OneID®, https://oneid.uk.

