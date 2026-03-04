Veratad to Showcase AI-Driven Identity and Age Assurance Orchestration Platform at HIMSS 2026

TEANECK, N.J., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veratad Technologies, LLC, a leading provider of identity verification and age assurance solutions, today announced that it will exhibit at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition 2026, taking place March 9–12, 2026, at the Venetian Expo Center in Las Vegas. Veratad will be located at Booth #10403, where it will showcase its advanced identity orchestration platform, Veratad VX, and its expanding suite of AI-driven verification capabilities under the VeratadAISM brand.

As healthcare organizations face increasing pressure to balance patient access, privacy, and regulatory compliance, Veratad provides a flexible, API-driven platform that enables organizations to dynamically orchestrate identity verification workflows across multiple trusted data sources and technologies.

"At HIMSS, we're excited to demonstrate how healthcare organizations can move beyond one-size-fits-all identity verification," said John Ahrens, CEO of Veratad Technologies. "With Veratad VX, providers, digital health platforms, and healthcare marketplaces can build adaptive, risk-based workflows that improve patient onboarding, reduce fraud, and support evolving compliance requirements without compromising user experience."

Addressing Critical Healthcare Identity Challenges

Veratad's solutions are designed to support a wide range of healthcare use cases, including patient identity verification and matching, accurately verify patient identities during onboarding and access to digital health services; age assurance for regulated services, enable compliant access to age-restricted healthcare services, including telehealth and online pharmacies; fraud prevention and risk signals, detect synthetic identity fraud and suspicious behavior across digital channels; and reusable identity integration, leverage emerging reusable identity ecosystems and credentials to streamline repeat user verification.

Introducing VeratadAI Capabilities

At HIMSS 2026, Veratad will also highlight its growing portfolio of AI-enhanced services, including AI-assisted document verification and authenticity analysis, intelligent workflow orchestration and decisioning, and advanced fraud detection using machine learning models.

These capabilities are designed to augment trusted verification methods, allowing organizations to combine AI-driven insights with authoritative data and third-party services.

About Veratad Technologies, LLC

Veratad Technologies, LLC is a trusted provider of identity verification, age assurance, and fraud prevention solutions. Through its orchestration platform, Veratad VX, the company enables organizations to integrate and manage multiple verification methods—including authoritative data sources, biometrics, document verification, and reusable identity credentials—through a single, flexible API. Veratad serves clients across healthcare, financial services, online marketplaces, and other regulated industries.

For more information, visit www.veratad.com

