Verato Announces Identity Intelligence Agent Powered by Salesforce's Agentforce Health

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verato®, the identity intelligence experts, today announced its Identity Intelligence Agent for Salesforce's Agentforce Health, bringing trusted identity intelligence into Salesforce for healthcare and other regulated industries. With Verato embedded in the Agentforce 360 for Health platform, care teams and service representatives have access to complete, accurate identity data at every touchpoint. This ensures the right patient is recognized, records are connected correctly without costly manual cleanup, and the proper context is delivered when it matters most.

With Verato's Identity Intelligence Agent, organizations can easily search for and identify patients and automate appointment scheduling directly within Salesforce. The Agent extends the power of the Verato for Salesforce App, which connects Verato to Salesforce, with the ability to enable AI-driven workflow streamlining.

"Healthcare organizations face pressure to deliver exceptional experiences for their customers," said Clay Ritchey, CEO of Verato. "By combining Verato identity intelligence with Salesforce's Agentforce Health, we're helping organizations reimagine what's possible when it comes to delivering extraordinary experiences for consumer, patient, and member engagement, all while boosting efficiency, compliance, and growth. We are enabling healthcare leaders to finally realize the long-promised vision of digital transformation and AI: care that is personalized, frictionless, and trusted."

"With Verato, HarmonyCares is able to empower our care teams and service representatives with a complete, trusted Patient 360 view in Salesforce and Athenahealth ," said Ian Berke, chief data and analytics officer of HarmonyCares . "With Verato's identity intelligence at the core, our teams can quickly find the correct patient record across our operational systems and ensure accurate, efficient, and personalized engagement across the patient lifecycle, ultimately driving better outcomes and an improved experience for all the patients and value-based care lives we serve."

"Salesforce's leading ecosystem is at the forefront of the AI enterprise, where care teams, payers, providers, and AI work together to drive healthier outcomes," said Amit Khanna, global general manager of Agentforce Health at Salesforce. "These latest innovations boost scale, efficiency, and satisfaction across a variety of use cases, while enabling agents to execute complex tasks across an organization's technology stack. We look forward to seeing our customers take full advantage of these and experience better patient and business outcomes."

The Verato Identity Intelligence Agent for Agentforce is available today on Salesforce's AgentExchange. https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=14b04898-1178-411d-98f5-9b2267297d9b

About Verato

Verato, the identity intelligence experts, powers exceptional experiences everywhere by solving the problem that drives everything else — knowing who is who. Verato MDM Cloud™, the next generation of master data management, delivers unprecedented identity intelligence by combining the most accurate identity resolution and enrichment with advanced insights, identity verification, and AI-powered data governance. Verato reimagines MDM to be purpose-built and nimble to drive a complete and trusted 360-degree view of people, organizations, and networks across complex ecosystems with unmatched speed to value, enterprise-grade performance, and customer success. More than 75% of the U.S. population flows through Verato, powering a single source of trust for identity across the critical industries of healthcare, life sciences, financial services, public sector, and beyond. For more information, visit verato.com.

