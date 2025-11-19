Verato Named a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards 2025 Winner

Redefining master data management to fuel accurate insights and better patient experiences

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verato, the identity intelligence experts, today announced that its Verato hMDM® solution is a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards 2025 winner. The program showcases outstanding innovation that is driving improvements and transforming the industry. Verato hMDM® was chosen as a winner because it demonstrated an innovative solution that has the greatest potential to save money, engage patients, or revolutionize the healthcare industry.

Verato hMDM® is the industry's first purpose-built, cloud-native healthcare master data management solution (MDM) that provides a trusted 360-degree view of patients, providers, and communities. By integrating referential matching, real-time identity verification, and AI-driven governance, the solution helps organizations unify fragmented data, eliminate duplicates, and enhance analytics and interoperability initiatives with unmatched accuracy and speed.

"We're honored to be recognized among this year's Fierce Innovation Awards winners," said Clay Ritchey, CEO of Verato. "Verato hMDM® delivers unprecedented identity intelligence that is foundational infrastructure for interoperability at scale. This recognition highlights Verato's fearless pursuit of our mission to power exceptional experiences for consumers, patients, members, and providers across the care continuum by solving the problem that drives everything else — Knowing Who Is Who™."

"We're thrilled to see Verato recognized with the 2025 Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award. Verato has set the standard for trusted identity resolution, an essential foundation for interoperability. By ensuring patient data is accurately matched across systems, Verato enables Opala to build complete, longitudinal patient records and exchange them confidently at scale for our customers. This recognition underscores the meaningful impact they continue to have in advancing data integrity across healthcare," said Ken Chandler, CEO, Opala.

"From personalized medicine to AI, technology is revolutionizing our industry and improving patient outcomes," says Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma. "This year's winners represent that spirit of innovation, and we're excited to celebrate them."

Over 90 top healthcare organizations, including Banner Health, Baptist Health, Northwell Health, Opala, Particle Health, Texas Health Resources, Zelis, and others depend on Verato hMDM® to speed up data-driven transformation, enhance patient experiences, and unlock the full potential of clinical and operational insights.

About Fierce Healthcare

Fierce Healthcare delivers healthcare news at the intersection of business and policy. Our journalists strive to bring our readers breaking industry news, exclusive interviews and thoughtfully reported stories that offer a deeper insight on how changes in the industry impact their corner of the healthcare world. Our family includes Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Health Payer, Fierce Health IT, Fierce Hospitals, Fierce Practice Management and Fierce Health Finance. Click here to subscribe to one or all of our newsletters.

About Verato

Verato, the identity intelligence experts, powers exceptional experiences everywhere by solving the problem that drives everything else — knowing Who Is Who™. Verato MDM Cloud™, the next generation of master data management, delivers unprecedented identity intelligence by combining the most accurate identity resolution and enrichment with advanced insights, identity verification, and AI-powered data governance. Verato reimagines MDM to be purpose-built and nimble to drive a complete and trusted 360-degree view of people, organizations, and networks across complex ecosystems with unmatched speed to value, enterprise-grade performance, and customer success. More than 75% of the U.S. population flows through Verato, powering a single source of trust for identity across the critical industries of healthcare, life sciences, financial services, public sector, and beyond. For more information, visit verato.com.

