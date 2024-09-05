Verato Recognized in 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Report for Real-Time Health System Technologies

Leading the way in healthcare identity data management, Verato has been recognized in Gartner Hype Cycle for Real-Time Health System Technologies for five consecutive years

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verato®, the identity experts for healthcare, has been recognized in a 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ report. Verato was acknowledged as a Sample Vendor in the Hype Cycle for Real-Time Health System Technologies (RTHS) report in the category of Next-Generation EMPI (Enterprise Master Patient Index).

The Verato hMDM™ platform combines extraordinary identity resolution accuracy with purpose-built for healthcare enterprise-grade data management capabilities, giving healthcare organizations a complete, accurate, and trusted 360-degree view of their patients, members, providers, and communities at every touch point across the care continuum.

The report cited multiple drivers of next-gen EMPI adoption, including, "As healthcare delivery becomes more decentralized, with patients receiving care across multiple providers and settings, the need for a centralized system to link and manage patient identities accurately is growing. EMPIs help create comprehensive longitudinal patient records, improving care continuity and coordination."

Gartner identified the Next-Gen EMPI category as important: "Cross-linking or merging unrelated medical records can lead to adverse medical events and errors that inhibit effective diagnosis, treatment and billing, as well as erode patient confidence in the healthcare system. In addition, with the growing importance of interoperability among healthcare organizations to offer consumer-mediated exchange, next-generation EMPI is a foundational technology."

The Gartner recommendations to users include "augmenting or replacing EMPI solutions with a next-generation EMPI that leverages up-to-date, identity-proofing data."

"We are proud that our hMDM platform is repeatedly recognized by Gartner as a Sample Vendor for next-gen EMPI," said Verato CEO Clay Ritchey. "Healthcare's most strategic initiatives to drive growth and increase customer lifetime value while enhancing patient experience and outcomes are all driven by insatiable appetites for high-fidelity data. Verato is honored to partner with our customers to enable better care everywhere by solving the data integrity problem that drives everything else – knowing who is who."

Verato is trusted by more than 90 of the most respected brands in healthcare and has a 99th percentile net promoter score. It recently received a U.S. patent for its innovative approach to third-generation Referential Matching™ technology.

About Verato

Verato enables digital engagement, clinical interoperability, cloud transformation, and provider data integrity by solving the problem that drives everything else — knowing who is who™. The Verato hMDM platform, the industry's first purpose-built healthcare master data management solution, enables a complete and trusted 360-degree view of patients, consumers, members, providers, and communities. Over 90 of the most respected brands in healthcare rely on Verato to connect, identify, enrich, manage, and activate person and provider data across the complex digital health ecosystem with unprecedented accuracy, ease, and time-to-value. With a secure enterprise-wide single source of truth for identity, Verato ensures that you get identity right from the start. For more information, visit verato.com.

