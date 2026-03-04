Verato® to Showcase Identity Intelligence as the Foundation for AI-Ready Business at Gartner® Data & Analytics Summit 2026

Verato thought leadership roundtable and joint Snowflake session highlight how trusted identity accelerates AI, analytics, and Customer 360 initiatives

ORLANDO, Fla., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2026 – Verato®, the identity intelligence company, today announced it will host multiple thought leadership sessions and demonstrate its Verato MDM Cloud™ at the Gartner® Data & Analytics Summit 2026, taking place March 9–11 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center.

As organizations across industry sectors accelerate AI adoption, fragmented identity data and inconsistent records increasingly undermine automation, trust, and compliance. At the Summit, Verato will highlight how identity intelligence serves as the essential foundation for effective use of AI, advanced analytics, and enterprise Customer 360 strategies.

Identity Intelligence Roundtable: Powering Effective Healthcare AI

On Monday, March 9, at 12:00 p.m. ET in Room Naples 2, Verato will host a peer-driven roundtable, "Identity Intelligence as the Foundation for Effective Healthcare AI," moderated by Jon Case, head of product management at Verato. The session will explore how healthcare leaders can overcome identity data challenges, optimize technology stacks, and unify systems to drive scalable AI innovation, operational efficiency, and growth across the healthcare ecosystem.

"AI will only be as transformative as the data it's built on—and in healthcare, identity is that foundation," said Case. "Until organizations can confidently unify and understand who their data represents, AI innovation stalls. This roundtable is about moving past fragmented identity data and giving healthcare leaders a practical path to scalable, trusted AI that drives real clinical, operational, and financial impact."

Building an AI-Ready Customer 360 in Snowflake®

On Wednesday, March 11, at 10:00 a.m. ET in Theater 3, Verato and Snowflake will present a joint theater session, "Building AI-Ready Customer 360 in Snowflake with Trusted Identity." Case will be joined by Ted Readyhough, senior engineer at Snowflake, to demonstrate how enterprises can resolve identity natively within Snowflake to create a trusted Customer 360, improve interoperability, and accelerate AI initiatives with greater accuracy and business value.

Experience Verato at Booth #1034

Throughout the conference, attendees are invited to visit Verato at Booth #1034 for live demos of Verato MDM Cloud™ and to participate in a charity toy donation initiative supporting local communities.

About the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2026

The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit is the premier event for data, analytics, and AI leaders seeking to accelerate digital transformation and business impact. The conference delivers actionable insights on data strategy, governance, analytics, and AI innovation.

About Verato

Verato®, the identity intelligence company, solves the problem that drives everything else—Knowing Who Is Who™. Proven in healthcare. Trusted everywhere.

Verato MDM Cloud™ delivers unprecedented identity intelligence by combining industry-leading identity accuracy with enterprise-wide data mastering to unify, enrich, and manage identities across systems of insight, engagement, and record—unlocking more accurate, actionable data insights.

With complete, accurate, and trusted identity intelligence, Verato improves business results by powering exceptional consumer experiences and patient outcomes, fueling business growth, accelerating AI readiness, boosting productivity, and reducing costs across every business process that consumes identity. For more information, visit verato.com.

