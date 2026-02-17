Verato® Unveils Advances in Provider Identity Intelligence to Power Smarter Networks and Better Care at ViVE 2026

New provider network intelligence capabilities and customer-led sessions show how trusted identity powers exceptional experiences and patient outcomes, fuels growth, and improves efficiency and AI readiness.

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verato®, the identity intelligence company, today announced it will debut new provider identity intelligence innovations and host multiple customer-led sessions at ViVE 2026, taking place February 22–25 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

New Verato Provider Network Intelligence™ Solution Unveiled at ViVE 2026

Verato Provider Data Management™ has set the market standard for trusted, unified provider identities across healthcare. Building on that leadership, Verato Provider Network Intelligence™ delivers enriched network insights across affiliations, provider-to-facility relationships, and service volumes. By combining authoritative provider identity accuracy with native network intelligence, Verato delivers unprecedented provider identity intelligence.

With the combined capabilities, healthcare organizations can optimize access and drive strategic growth across their provider ecosystems by:

Improving scheduling, referral management, and digital engagement, ultimately reducing days to access care

Increasing provider directory accuracy and reducing mismatches

Accelerating credentialing and onboarding to speed time-to-revenue

Strengthening revenue capture and value-based care attribution

Reducing referral leakage through better affiliation and service volume intelligence

Maintaining accurate, auditable provider data to support regulatory compliance

ViVE attendees can experience these new capabilities firsthand through live demos at Booth 1332 and connect with Verato experts to explore real-world use cases.

"As our provider records expand to include affiliate providers and others across the health system, Verato has done a fantastic job helping us achieve accurate one-for-one matches," said Aaron Miri, senior vice president and chief digital & information officer at Baptist Health and a Verato customer.

CHIME Theater Session: From Interoperability to Intelligence

On February 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT, Verato CEO Clay Ritchey will join Kim Jones, director of data management at Novant Health, for a CHIME Theater session titled "From Interoperability to Intelligence: Creating a Trusted Healthcare Customer 360."

The discussion will highlight how Novant Health uses Verato identity intelligence to unify fragmented identity data across clinical, consumer, and operational systems—creating a comprehensive, trusted 360-degree view of patients and consumers. Healthcare leaders are encouraged to attend this session to learn practical strategies for strengthening identity foundations, improving digital engagement, and driving better outcomes across the enterprise.

"Identity isn't a background infrastructure. It's the foundation for everything. Healthcare identity intelligence enables this by creating a single, trusted source of truth for identity across the organization, bridging the gap between systems of record, experience, and insight. With a single trusted source, hospitals gain a complete and reliable view of consumers, patients, providers, and partners," said Ritchey.

InteropNOW Case Study: Preventing Interoperability Breakdowns Before They Start

On February 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. PT, senior director, customers and partners, Josh Firstenberg will join Meghan Quint, senior vice president of product and customer success at Opala, for an InteropNOW case study session titled "When Identity Breaks, Experience Breaks."

The session will demonstrate how Opala and Verato apply identity intelligence early in the data exchange process to identify mismatches and prevent inaccurate or incomplete data from spreading across systems. Attendees will walk away with actionable insights on how to stop identity issues before they impact interoperability, analytics, and patient experience.

About Verato

Verato®, the identity intelligence company, solves the problem that drives everything else—Knowing Who Is Who™. Proven in healthcare. Trusted everywhere.

Verato MDM Cloud™ delivers unprecedented identity intelligence by combining industry-leading identity accuracy with enterprise-wide data mastering to unify, enrich, and manage identities across systems of insight, engagement, and record—unlocking more accurate, actionable data insights.

With complete, accurate, and trusted identity intelligence, Verato improves business results by powering exceptional consumer experiences and patient outcomes, fueling business growth, accelerating AI readiness, boosting productivity, and reducing costs across every business process that consumes identity. For more information, visit verato.com .

