Verdantas Advances AI and Data-Driven Engineering and Environmental Solutions with Acquisition of American Engineering & Environmental Consultants

TAMPA, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdantas, a leader in digitally enabled technical consulting for the environment, water, and energy transition markets, today announced its acquisition of American Engineering & Environmental Consultants (AEEC), a technology-driven environmental engineering and consulting firm headquartered in Reston, Virginia with capabilities spanning digital transformation, environmental engineering, and advanced data solutions. The addition of AEEC strengthens Verdantas' ability to deliver integrated solutions that combine engineering, environmental services, and custom digital build and advisory, while expanding its presence across federal and commercial markets.

Founded more than 30 years ago, AEEC has built a strong reputation for solving complex environmental and infrastructure challenges by combining environmental expertise with technology. The firm brings experience in areas including environmental remediation, compliance, and long-term monitoring, alongside digital capabilities such as data analytics, automation, and applied artificial intelligence. AEEC has been featured in Harvard Business School case study on innovation and digital transformation for large-scale business processes in public and private sector marketplace. Their use of AI/ML for infrastructure modernization is anchored by patented Smart Water Data Analytics technology.

The acquisition builds on Verdantas' continued investment in AI and custom digital solutions that support its core engineering and environmental services. Together, the firms will expand their ability to deliver more connected, data-driven solutions for clients facing increasingly complex regulatory, infrastructure, and sustainability challenges.

Jesse Kropelnicki, CEO of Verdantas, said, "When we think about where our industry is going, it's clear that engineering and environmental services are only part of the solution. Our clients and people need better ways to use data, make decisions, and manage projects. What stands out about AEEC is how they apply technology in a practical way. Their work is focused on helping clients make better decisions, move faster, and manage assets more effectively, whether that's through smarter use of data, automation, or AI-enabled tools that improve how projects are delivered over time."

Raj Patil, CEO of AEEC, said, "We've always approached our work by looking for better ways to solve complex business problems – bringing together engineering, data, and technology in a way to help our clients accomplish their mission. Joining Verdantas allows us to keep building on that foundation, with more scale and the ability to bring these solutions to a broader set of clients nationwide. This is a natural fit for our teams and for how we think about the future of the industry."

James Soldano, Managing Partner at Sterling Investment Partners, added, "AEEC brings a differentiated set of capabilities to Verdantas, particularly in how they integrate digital solutions with engineering and environmental services. This aligns well with Verdantas' strategy and strengthens the platform as it continues to grow."

Clients of both Verdantas and AEEC will benefit from expanded capabilities that combine engineering, environmental services, and data-driven digital tools, delivered through a unified platform with a shared focus on practical, results-oriented solutions.

The Environmental Financial Consulting Group, LLC ("EFCG"), through its registered broker-dealer affiliate EFCG Transaction Services LLC, served as advisor to Verdantas on the transaction.

About Verdantas

Verdantas is a leader in digitally enabled technical consulting solutions for the environment, water, and energy transition markets. Blending balanced strengths in environmental and engineering expertise, as well as digital build and advisory, we partner with clients and communities to create comprehensive solutions that contribute to a sustainable future. With a team of over 2,485 professionals nationwide, we harness diverse skills and innovative technologies to address complex challenges, protect vital resources, and foster resilient communities. For more information, visit www.verdantas.com.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a leading private equity firm that has been building leading middle-market companies for 35 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on control investments in value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 275 transactions, representing more than $35 billion in aggregate value. Sterling is ranked a Top 20 performing global middle market private equity firm by Dow Jones-HEC Paris, and was recognized as a Founder Friendly Investor by Inc.com. For more information, visit www.sterlinglp.com.

SOURCE Verdantas LLC