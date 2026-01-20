Verdantas Appoints Karla King as Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdantas, a leader in digitally enabled technical consulting for the environment, water, and energy transition markets, and a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karla King as Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer, effective immediately.

King is an accomplished environmental engineer and attorney with a distinguished track record in sustainability, regulatory compliance, and strategic leadership. She has held senior roles at Allegro Microsystems, AEI Consultants, and EBI Consulting, where she led national teams across Environmental Health and Safety, Architecture and Engineering and Due Diligence. Her work has included overseeing large business units, advancing ESG strategies and reporting, and guiding organizations through complex regulatory and compliance requirements.

A recognized leader in ESG and sustainability, King brings deep expertise in supporting climate and net-zero initiatives while strengthening enterprise risk management. She holds multiple engineering licenses, is a LEED Accredited Professional, and is certified as a Global Reporting Index (GRI) Sustainability Professional. Her experience includes contributing to national industry standards and ESG initiatives across multiple sectors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Karla to Verdantas as our new Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer," said Jesse Kropelnicki, CEO of Verdantas. "Her unique blend of legal, engineering, and sustainability expertise will strengthen our risk management framework and advance our sustainable vision. Karla's leadership and alignment with our culture will ensure sustainability remains a core focus as we continue to grow."

"Karla's appointment marks an important step for Verdantas as the company continues to integrate sustainability and risk management at the executive level," said James Soldano, Managing Partner at Sterling Investment Partners. "Her experience in ESG, regulatory compliance, and governance will bring consistency and momentum to the company's leadership team."

King's appointment marks an important step forward for Verdantas as the company continues to expand its commitment to sustainability and responsible growth. Her deep industry expertise will strengthen sustainability's voice at the executive level, enhancing value for clients and stakeholders alike.

About Verdantas

Verdantas is a leader in digitally enabled technical consulting solutions for the environment, water, and energy transition markets. Blending balanced strengths in environmental and engineering expertise, we partner with clients and communities to create comprehensive solutions that contribute to a sustainable future. With a team of over 2,100 professionals nationwide, we harness diverse skills and innovative technologies to address complex challenges, protect vital resources, and foster resilient communities. For more information, visit www.verdantas.com.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a leading private equity firm that has been building leading middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on control investments in value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 270 transactions, representing over $33 billion in aggregate value, and was recently ranked a Top 10 performing middle market private equity firm globally by Dow Jones-HEC Paris. For more information, visit www.sterlinglp.com.

