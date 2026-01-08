Verdantas Expands Multidisciplinary Services and Pacific Northwest Presence with Acquisition of PACE Engineers, Inc.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdantas, a leader in digitally enabled technical consulting for the environment, water, and energy transition markets, today announced its acquisition of PACE Engineers, Inc. (PACE), a renowned multidisciplinary engineering, surveying, and environmental consulting located in Washington and Oregon. The addition of PACE marks a significant milestone in Verdantas' strategy to expand its offerings and regional presence in the Pacific Northwest, while enhancing service to clients across both organizations.

Headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, PACE Engineers, Inc. brings decades of expertise in civil and structural engineering, land surveying, planning, landscape architecture, and environmental consulting. Serving public and private sector clients, PACE is recognized for innovative solutions in municipal infrastructure, land development, water resources, and environmental engineering. Responsive service, agile delivery, and a client-focused approach have positioned it as a trusted partner to clients across the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

Jesse Kropelnicki, CEO of Verdantas, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome PACE Engineers to the Verdantas team. PACE's strong regional footprint and deep understanding of the Pacific Northwest market will enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients, expanding our multidisciplinary services, enhancing local expertise, and providing innovative, sustainable solutions tailored to our growing client base. Together, we will accelerate our growth and strengthen our commitment to client service and sustainability."

Ken Nilsen, President of PACE Engineers, commented, "Joining Verdantas presents tremendous opportunities for our clients and our people. Our shared culture of innovation, collaboration, and dedication to making a positive impact in our communities makes this an ideal partnership. PACE staff will benefit from new resources, professional development, and expanded project opportunities as part of a dynamic, national team."

James Soldano, Managing Partner at Sterling Investment Partners, added, "The acquisition of PACE marks a pivotal step in Verdantas' strategic growth to the Pacific Northwest. We are confident that the combined strengths of Verdantas and PACE will set new standards for client service, technical excellence, and sustainable solutions in the industry."

Clients of both Verdantas and PACE can expect an expanded range of services, enhanced regional expertise, and continued delivery of high-quality, sustainable solutions. The combined firm is well positioned to address the evolving needs of communities and industries across the Western U.S. and beyond.

About Verdantas

Verdantas is a leader in digitally enabled technical consulting solutions for the environment, water, and energy transition markets. Blending balanced strengths in environmental and engineering expertise, we partner with clients and communities to create comprehensive solutions that contribute to a sustainable future. With a team of over 2,100 professionals nationwide, we harness diverse skills and innovative technologies to address complex challenges, protect vital resources, and foster resilient communities. For more information, visit www.verdantas.com.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a leading private equity firm that has been building leading middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on control investments in value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 270 transactions, representing over $33 billion in aggregate value, and was recently ranked a Top 10 performing middle market private equity firm globally by Dow Jones-HEC Paris. For more information, visit www.sterlinglp.com .

