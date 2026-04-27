Verde and Isometric Aim to Scale High Integrity Carbon Credits Through Infrastructure

ST. LOUIS, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) ("Verde"), an emerging leader in sustainable infrastructure products and technologies, today announced a strategic collaboration with Isometric, the leading certifier of carbon removal, to accelerate the certification and commercialization of engineered biochar for use in Verde's BioAsphalt™ technology across North American and global markets.

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This collaboration aligns Verde's infrastructure-focused carbon removal model with Isometric's scientifically rigorous carbon removal protocols, which are designed to ensure that every credit represents a ton of carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere.

Isometric's Biochar Production and Storage Protocol requires comprehensive material lifecycle accounting, strict feedstock criteria, and advanced durability quantification, including applications in the built environment such as asphalt. Under these standards, biochar can be certified with durability ranging from 200 years to greater than 1,000 years, with the highest tier representing effectively permanent carbon storage based on measured inert carbon fractions.

Verde's BioAsphalt™ integrates a proprietary, engineered biochar into road materials in an effort to transform everyday infrastructure into measurable, long-term carbon sinks. By integrating biochar within asphalt, Verde is seeking to create a durable storage medium where carbon remains locked in place while simultaneously delivering performance and sustainability benefits in road construction. Through this collaboration, Verde and Isometric are aligning asphalt-based carbon storage with high-integrity certification, enabling the generation of high-quality carbon removal credits tied directly to real-world infrastructure that can be deployed, monitored, audited, and financed at scale.

As part of the onboarding process with Isometric, Verde's US biochar supply partner, Biochar Solutions LLC (BSL), which white labels Verde's engineered biochar for asphalt applications, has recently undergone an audit of its California production facility under Isometric's protocol. In parallel, Verde's proprietary BioFraction™ biochar facility in Borneo is currently undergoing the same audit and verification process. These milestones are critical in establishing a fully verified supply chain of engineered biochar that meets stringent requirements for traceability, durability, and carbon accounting integrity.

Isometric further enhances this process through its AI-powered verification technology, Certify, that streamlines data collection and certification with automated data checks and an Open API. These systems enable continuous data submission, standardized carbon accounting, and faster issuance of carbon removal certificates, helping bridge the gap between scientific rigor and scalable commercialization.

"Biochar is one of the most scalable carbon removal pathways, and built materials like asphalt offer an ideal long-term storage medium that locks carbon away permanently," said David Armstrong, Partnerships Manager at Isometric. "We're looking forward to issuing high-quality biochar credits for Verde as they work to turn asphalt into a climate solution."

Verde's collaboration with Isometric is expected to serve as a critical catalyst for Verde's commercialization partnership with Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, Inc., enabling the two companies to first scale across North America and then expand globally with a reliable and scalable supply of carbon-credit-worthy engineered biochar for use in BioAsphalt™. By combining Isometric's high-integrity certification platform with Ergon's extensive production and distribution network spanning across 110 countries, Verde is positioned to unlock infrastructure as a new category of scalable, durable carbon removal tied directly to the built environment.

The Isometric collaboration also advances Verde's broader strategy to license its Net Zero infrastructure blueprint globally, beginning with Singapore and expanding across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, creating a replicable model that enables governments, infrastructure owners, and private sector partners worldwide to deploy carbon-sequestering roads while generating transparent, audit-ready carbon removal credits. By leveraging the existing asphalt ecosystem and infrastructure already in place in virtually every country, this approach enables rapid scaling without significant capital expenditure by Verde, offering a practical and common-sense pathway for nations to pursue their sustainability goals.

Isometric-certified carbon removal credits meet the highest standards of quality and transparency, enabling them to be transacted with confidence across compliance and voluntary carbon markets. These credits can and are expected to be traded on leading global carbon exchanges, supporting liquidity, price discovery, and broader institutional participation as infrastructure-based carbon removal scales.

"Partnering with Isometric is a defining step in ensuring that the carbon integrated into roads meets the highest standards of integrity, durability, and trust," said Jack Wong, CEO of Verde Resources. "This collaboration bridges infrastructure and carbon markets in a way that is quantifiable, verifiable, and built to scale, turning every mile into a modern carbon sink and paving the roads of the future across North America and beyond."

About Verde Resources Inc.:

Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) is an emerging leader in environmentally sustainable infrastructure products and technologies, specializing in innovative and cost-effective solutions to help the industry seamlessly #TransitionToZero®. By integrating proprietary technologies with sustainable practices, Verde is at the forefront of creating low-carbon materials for infrastructure worldwide.

Verde is driving transformation in a sector long overdue for change. Its approach reduces greenhouse gas emissions, sequesters carbon dioxide, optimizes the use of native soils and recycled materials, accelerates installation, and improves overall efficiency, all while lowering costs.

For more information, please visit https://www.verderesources.com

About Isometric:

Isometric is the certifier for carbon removal, super pollutant reduction, and environmental attribute certificates. Its Certify platform combines AI-powered verification with scientific rigor to unlock access to capital for project developers. Its Registry tracks every certificate from issuance to retirement with full transparency, enabling buyers to manage their Net Zero portfolios in one place.

Backed by the largest in-house science team of any certifier and a 400-member Science Network, Isometric works with more than 150 project developers and has been selected to certify more than 10 million tons of carbon removal.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of Verde's management and commercial collaborators made in connection with the matters addressed by this press release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Verde's expectations, projections, and potential future developments. These statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "would," "expect," "plan," "aim," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "seek," "goal," "propose," "intend," "potential" or similar expressions. In this press release, forward looking statements include, without limitation, those related to (i) the anticipated benefits of Verde's collaboration with Isometric, (ii) the potential for Verde's engineered biochar to generate monetizable carbon credits, (iii) Verde's plans to commercialize its products including through its commercial relationship with Ergon, and (iv) Verde's goals and strategies generally. These and other statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release.

A non-exclusive list of risks and uncertainties that could cause the forward-looking statements herein to differ from future results include, without limitation: (i) that the collaboration with Isometric will provide the anticipated benefits to Verde described herein, (ii) the risk that Verde will not be able to expand the applications and market acceptance of its Bio-Asphalt™ technology or apply its NetZero Blueprint in North America or globally, and (iii) risks resulting from Verde's dependence on Ergon as Verde's exclusive North American distributor. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those contained in the Verde's filings with the SEC, which can be accessed here.

Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein. Except as required by applicable law, Verde does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

SOURCE Verde Resources Inc.