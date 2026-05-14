Verde Resources Invited to Attend GenZero Climate Summit in Singapore

ST. LOUIS, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) ("Verde"), an emerging leader in sustainable infrastructure, today announced that it has been invited to attend the GenZero Climate Summit 2026 taking place from May 18 to May 22, 2026, in Singapore.

Representing Verde at the invitation-only Summit will be Chief Executive Officer Jack Wong and Chief Operating Officer Eric J. Bava.

Owned by Temasek, Singapore's state-owned global investment company, GenZero is a decarbonization-focused investment platform and organizer of the GenZero Climate Summit 2026, one of Asia's leading climate-focused gatherings. The summit brings together global policymakers, institutional investors, industry leaders, and climate innovators to advance scalable net zero solutions. Held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre as part of Singapore's broader Ecosperity Week 2026, the 2026 summit, themed "Beyond Binaries," will explore integrated approaches to climate action across carbon markets, infrastructure, technology, and nature-based solutions.

Verde's participation at the summit comes as it seeks to expand its presence in Singapore and Southeast Asia as part of its broader strategy to scale and license its Net Zero Infrastructure Blueprint globally, beginning with Singapore.

In March 2026, Verde established Verde Resources Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned Singapore subsidiary that will serve as the Company's Asia Pacific headquarters and strategic base for regional expansion.

The Company is working closely with Singapore government agencies as it advances plans to introduce and license its carbon sequestering BioAsphalt™ technology into Singapore's infrastructure ecosystem, with the long-term vision of establishing Singapore as a launchpad for broader international deployment of Verde's technologies

"Singapore continues to position itself as a global leader in climate innovation, sustainable infrastructure, and high integrity carbon markets," said Eric J. Bava, COO of Verde Resources. "We are honored to have been invited to attend the GenZero Climate Summit and look forward to deepening our collaboration with Singapore's public and private sector stakeholders as we work toward launching Verde's sustainable infrastructure products in Singapore and scaling our Net Zero infrastructure model globally."

Verde management will be available for in-person meetings throughout the Summit. To request a briefing or schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Verde directly at [email protected].

About Verde Resources Inc.:

Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) is an emerging leader in environmentally sustainable infrastructure products and technologies, specializing in innovative and cost-effective solutions to help the industry seamlessly #TransitionToZero™. By integrating proprietary technologies with sustainable practices, Verde is at the forefront of creating low-carbon materials for infrastructure worldwide.

Verde is driving transformation in a sector long overdue for change. Its approach reduces greenhouse gas emissions, sequesters carbon dioxide, optimizes the use of native soils and recycled materials, accelerates installation, and improves overall efficiency, all while lowering costs.

For more information, please visit https://www.verderesources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of Verde's management made in connection with the matters addressed by this press release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Verde's expectations, projections, and potential future developments. These statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "seek," "aim," goal," "propose," "intend," or derivatives of these words or similar expressions about the future. In this press release, forward-looking statements include those related to (i) the anticipated benefits to Verde of its attendance at the GenZero Climate Summit 2026, (ii) Verde's plans to expand the applications of its Bio-Asphalt™ technology, and (ii) the Company's plans to commercialize its products. These and other statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release.

A non-exclusive list of risks and uncertainties that could cause the forward-looking statements herein to differ from future results includes, without limitation: (i) the risk that Verde will not be able to expand the applications and market acceptance of its Bio-Asphalt™ technology in Singapore or elsewhere, including in North America. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those contained in the Verde's filings with the SEC, which can be accessed here.

Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein. Except as required by applicable law, Verde does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

SOURCE Verde Resources Inc.