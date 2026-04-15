Verde Developing Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) For Its Engineered Biochar in Road Materials

Based on a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) by WAP Sustainability, EPD would provide verified, science-based information on environmental impacts to buyers of Verde's BioAsphalt™

ST. LOUIS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) ("Verde"), an emerging leader in sustainable infrastructure products and technologies, today announced the undertaking of a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) by global sustainability consulting firm WAP Sustainability on the engineered biochar used in Verde's carbon sequestering BioAsphalt™. This important step sets the stage for Verde's biochar to obtain an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), expected to be among the first in the world to integrate durable carbon storage into road infrastructure.

VERDE #Transitiontozero®

An EPD is an independent report that discloses a product's environmental impact across its full life cycle. Once published, the EPD will provide verified, science-based information to potential BioAsphalt™ buyers, supporting the environmental benefits of Verde's engineered biochar.

These developments mark the continuation of a series of developmental milestones for Verde. In December 2024, in collaboration with Oregon Biochar Solutions and the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT), Verde successfully completed a BioAsphalt™ proof of concept project. The project demonstrated technical feasibility in a live roadway application and resulted in the issuance of 8 tons of verified Carbon Removal Credits by Puro.earth, the first carbon removal credits generated from asphalt application globally. These credits were subsequently purchased by a major global financial institution focused on carbon dioxide removal, providing early institutional validation for infrastructure based engineered carbon removal.

Following this milestone, Verde engaged WAP Sustainability in mid-2025 about the process of conducting a detailed LCA of its engineered biochar material. The objective was to quantify and transparently communicate the embodied environmental impact of Verde's biochar through an EPD that captures both performance and durable carbon storage. To date, there is no widely recognized EPD that fully integrates engineered biochar within asphalt while also accounting for quantified long term carbon storage benefits.

This development is expected to play a critical role in supporting Verde's strategic partnership with Ergon Asphalt and Emulsions, Inc., the largest liquid asphalt producer and marketer in North America, with an operational reach spanning over 110 countries worldwide. By establishing a robust, third party validated LCA and EPD framework, Verde is working to enable scalable deployment of BioAsphalt™ across Ergon's extensive distribution network in North America, while providing customers with transparent, high integrity environmental data. This alignment strengthens the commercial pathway for Verde's low carbon and carbon sequestering solutions in real world infrastructure applications.

Founded in 2009, WAP Sustainability, a part of SLR Consulting, is a globally recognized sustainability consulting firm specializing in industry leading life cycle assessment services. With a broad international project footprint, WAP ranks among the largest LCA providers worldwide and a leading firm in North America. The firm partners with organizations of all sizes to transform sustainability ambitions into measurable, real-world outcomes at scale. WAP also plays a pivotal role in shaping global sustainability standards through its active participation in multiple ISO committees, helping ensure that scientific rigor, transparency, and practical application are embedded in the evolution of international frameworks.

"Biochar is not a single material, but a class of carbon materials derived from biomass, where the 'bio' before the 'char' simply indicates its biogenic origin," said Karl Strahl, Director of Biochar and a member of Verde's Board of Directors. "By integrating engineered biochar into asphalt and validating its impact through rigorous LCA and EPD frameworks, Verde is creating the potential to transform everyday roads into measurable, verifiable carbon sinks. This bridges high performance infrastructure with high integrity carbon accounting, positioning BioAsphalt™ as a scalable solution to decarbonize the built environment in North America while supporting our vision of licensing Verde's Net Zero blueprint globally."

Within the broader asphalt industry, Environmental Product Declarations are commonly developed under the National Asphalt Pavement Association EPD program, which serves as the program operator establishing standardized Product Category Rules, data frameworks, and verification protocols to ensure consistency and comparability across asphalt mixtures. In this ecosystem, firms such as WAP Sustainability play a critical technical role by conducting detailed LCAs and supporting EPD development in accordance with these established standards. Verde's engagement with WAP reflects this structure, leveraging a globally recognized LCA expert to generate high integrity environmental data, while aligning with industry accepted frameworks that underpin transparency, auditability, and scalability across North American asphalt markets and beyond.

"We're thrilled to be part of Verde's ambitious initiative to advance a biochar-carbon EPD for sustainable road infrastructure," said William Paddock, Co-Founder and CEO of WAP Sustainability. "The LCA is in process, and the next step will be that the EPD undergoes third party verification through an independent Program Operator. We expect it to be published this summer."

About Verde Resources Inc.

Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) is an emerging leader in environmentally sustainable infrastructure products and technologies, specializing in innovative and cost-effective solutions to help the industry seamlessly #TransitionToZero®. By integrating proprietary technologies with sustainable practices, Verde is at the forefront of creating low-carbon materials for infrastructure worldwide.

Verde is driving transformation in a sector long overdue for change. Its approach reduces greenhouse gas emissions, sequesters carbon dioxide, optimizes the use of native soils and recycled materials, accelerates installation, and improves overall efficiency, all while lowering costs.

For more information, please visit https://www.verderesources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of Verde's management and commercial collaborators made in connection with the matters addressed by this press release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, projections, and potential future developments. These statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "seek," "goal," "propose," "intend," "potential" or similar expressions. In this press release, forward looking statements include, without limitation, those related to (i) the anticipated benefits of the biochar LCA, (ii) the anticipated publication of an EPD for Verde's biochar, (iii) Verde's plans to commercialize its products including through its commercial relationship with Ergon, and (iv) Verde's goals and strategies generally. These and other statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release.

A non-exclusive list of risks and uncertainties that could cause the forward-looking statements herein to differ from future results include, without limitation: (i) that the EPD, even if published (of which no assurances can be given), will provide the anticipated benefits to Verde, (ii) the risk that Verde will not be able to expand the applications and market acceptance of its Bio-Asphalt™ technology or apply its NetZero Blueprint in North America or globally, and (iii) risks resulting from Verde's dependence on Ergon as Verde's exclusive North American distributor. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those contained in the Verde's filings with the SEC, which can be accessed here.

Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein. Except as required by applicable law, Verde does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

SOURCE Verde Resources Inc.