Verde Secures Key Engineered Biochar Supply and Carbon Credit Agreement with Biochar Solutions LLC

Agreement provides for scalable U.S. supply of biochar for use in Verde's proprietary, environmentally friendly road construction products, joint patent development and carbon credit revenue sharing

ST. LOUIS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) ("Verde"), an emerging leader in environmentally sustainable infrastructure products and technologies, today announced the execution of a key supply agreement with Biochar Solutions LLC (BSL), formalizing an important commercial relationship to supply specially engineered biochar to Verde, enable carbon removal credit generation and revenue sharing, and support joint intellectual property development.

VERDE #Transitiontozero®

The agreement represents a foundational step in scaling Verde's carbon-sequestering BioAsphalt™ technology and advancing Verde's vertically integrated carbon sequestering infrastructure model.

Under the agreement, BSL will manufacture, supply, distribute, and white-label engineered biochar for incorporation into BioAsphalt™ and related roadway materials for Verde and its commercial partners, notably Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions. Under the supply agreement, BSL will initially provide up to 38,500 tons of engineered biochar annually. Approximately half of this capacity is expected to qualify for carbon removal credit generation, subject to verification under established methodology standards. Karl Strahl, Chief Operating Officer of Biochar Solutions, also serves as a member of Verde's Board of Directors.

In December 2024, in collaboration with Oregon Biochar Solutions, a subsidiary of BSL, and the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT), Verde successfully completed a BioAsphalt™ proof-of-concept project. The initiative demonstrated technical feasibility in a live roadway application and resulted in the issuance of 8 tons of verified Carbon Removal Credits by Puro.earth, representing the first carbon removal credits in the world generated from an asphalt application. These credits were subsequently purchased by a major global financial institution focused on carbon dioxide removals, providing early institutional validation of infrastructure-based engineered carbon removals.

Building on this milestone, Verde's BioAsphalt™ technology also received early validation from the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) in July 2025, marking an important step in demonstrating the technology's performance within real-world pavement systems. Verde's integrated model, which combines engineered inputs, proprietary asphalt systems, verified carbon credit generation, and long-term distribution relationships, is positioning Verde as a differentiated participant in the emerging sustainable infrastructure sector. The engineered biochar will be optimized for integration into Verde's validated cold mix and 100 percent Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement (RAP) materials.

Performance remains the primary objective of the Verde-BSL collaboration, independent of carbon credit generation. BSL is responsible for ensuring that the biochar consistently delivers measurable, repeatable, and specification-compliant performance improvements in roadway applications. Verde and BSL will work jointly under this agreement for a minimum period of 18 months, during which time the parties will evaluate the significant market opportunity for biochar with the goal of executing a 5-year supply agreement.

Carbon removal credits generated through the incorporation of engineered biochar into Verde's products will be quantified under comprehensive Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) protocols that account for the biochar's measured carbon content, durability, and lifecycle factors. These MRV standards will govern the calculation, validation, and reporting of carbon removals, ensuring transparency, traceability, auditability, and the long-term durability of the underlying carbon storage. By requiring rigorous third-party validation and clear documentation of the carbon removal process, these safeguards are designed to eliminate any potential for greenwashing and reinforce confidence in the integrity of the resulting credits.

Verified credits will be shared between Verde and BSL, aligning environmental accountability with economic incentives. As global demand for high-integrity, durable carbon removal credits continues to accelerate, the Verde–BSL collaboration is positioned to supply this growing market while simultaneously advancing lower-emission roadway solutions.

Securing a scalable supply of engineered biochar supports Verde's broader commercialization strategy. In October 2025, Verde entered into a 10-year commercial agreement with Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, the largest asphalt producer and marketer in North America. The agreement provides Verde access to an established national distribution footprint and commercial customer base. In alignment with that agreement, Verde will share 40% of future carbon removal credits with Ergon, directly linking environmental metrics with distribution scale and market penetration. In support of this shared vision, Ergon also made a $2 million strategic investment in Verde and became a shareholder in the company.

"Securing long-term engineered biochar supply, aligning carbon monetization, and advancing joint intellectual property are critical pillars of building an infrastructure platform capable of national and global scale," said Eric Bava, Chief Operating Officer of Verde Resources Inc. "This key agreement strengthens our supply chain and reinforces our capital-efficient model for transforming roads into durable carbon sinks. When combined with our 10-year commercial agreement with Ergon, we believe Verde is well-positioned to execute a scalable, distribution-backed growth strategy driven by performance, verification, and disciplined economics."

Verde's Net Zero Blueprint, grounded in common-sense economics, is designed to be licensed and deployed globally as a plug-and-play model for the construction industry. Each country already has an established asphalt ecosystem consisting of producers, contractors, and supply chains. The integration of Verde's blueprint into this existing infrastructure creates the potential for nations to accelerate their decarbonization goals without the need to build entirely new plants or systems.

In parallel, Verde's relationship model with BSL enables the scalable production of engineered biochar from locally available biogenic waste in each market. This approach, which Verde believes can be replicated globally, would allow countries to transform waste streams into high-value materials for infrastructure while generating durable carbon removal credits. Together, these capabilities position Verde's model to support low-carbon construction materials while enabling the creation of high-integrity carbon credits that can participate in emerging global carbon markets.

Biochar is produced from biogenic waste materials, also known as biomass (i.e., biodegradable organic residues derived from forest and agricultural waste), through a thermochemical process that converts the carbon contained in biomass into a highly stable form capable of remaining sequestered for centuries. By stabilizing this carbon rather than allowing the biomass to naturally decompose and release methane, a greenhouse gas significantly more potent than carbon dioxide, the process creates a durable and verifiable pathway for long term carbon storage. When incorporated into infrastructure materials such as Verde's BioAsphalt™, the stabilized carbon becomes embedded within the built environment, creating the potential to transform miles of road into modern carbon sinks while advancing circular, resource efficient infrastructure development.

Greg Blair, Managing Partner of Biochar Solutions LLC, added, "We have been producing engineered biochar since 2008, and we view this important expansion of our collaboration with Verde as an opportunity to deploy biochar into high-volume infrastructure applications with measurable durability and verified carbon outcomes. Verde's approach prioritizes performance first, which aligns with our standards for product integrity and long-term carbon sequestration."

About Verde Resources Inc.

Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) is an emerging leader in environmentally sustainable infrastructure products and technologies, specializing in innovative and cost-effective solutions to help the industry seamlessly #TransitionToZero®. By integrating proprietary technologies with sustainable practices, Verde is at the forefront of creating low-carbon materials for infrastructure worldwide.

Verde is driving transformation in a sector long overdue for change. Its approach reduces greenhouse gas emissions, sequesters carbon dioxide, optimizes the use of native soils and recycled materials, accelerates installation, and improves overall efficiency, all while lowering costs.

For more information, please visit https://www.verderesources.com

About Biochar Solutions LLC

Biochar Solutions LLC is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of engineered biochar, serving agricultural, environmental, and infrastructure markets. The company is focused on scaling and supplying high quality carbon-credit-certified biochar production.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of Verde's management and commercial collaborators made in connection with the matters addressed by this press release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, projections, and potential future developments. These statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "seek," "goal," "propose," "intend," "potential" or similar expressions. In this press release, forward looking statements include those related to the anticipated benefits of Verde's supply agreement with BSL, Verde's plans to commercialize its products including through its commercial relationship with Ergon, and Verde's goals and strategies generally. These and other statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release.

A non-exclusive list of risks and uncertainties that could cause the forward-looking statements herein to differ from future results include, without limitation: (i) the risk that Verde will not be able to expand the applications and market acceptance of its Bio-Asphalt™ technology or apply its NetZero Blueprint in North America or globally, and (ii) risks resulting from Verde's dependence on BSL for biochar supply and on Ergon as Verde's exclusive North American distributor. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those contained in the Verde's filings with the SEC, which can be accessed here.

Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein. Except as required by applicable law, Verde does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

SOURCE Verde Resources Inc.