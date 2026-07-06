Verdesian Life Sciences Completes Strategic Buildout of Commercial Leadership Team to Support Continued Growth

Recent additions across sales and business development complete a multi-year investment in customer engagement, distribution partnerships, marketing, and commercial execution

CARY, N.C., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdesian Life Sciences ("Verdesian"), a global leader in Nutrient Use Efficiency ("NUE") technologies, today announced the completion of a strategic buildout of its commercial leadership team, strengthening the Company's ability to support customers, expand reach, deepen distribution partnerships, and execute on its long-term growth strategy across North America.

This effort, which has taken place over the past eighteen months, includes key leadership additions across sales, business development, marketing, and customer engagement functions and reflects Verdesian's continued investment in commercial execution and customer success. Most recently, the Company added John Dombrosky as Vice President, Business Development; Chris Wiley as Vice President of Sales, East Region; and Tyler Brown as Vice President of Sales, Central Region.

Collectively, these new leaders bring decades of experience across agribusiness, crop nutrition, biologicals, strategic partnerships, distribution management, customer engagement, and commercial execution. Their backgrounds include senior roles at FMC Corporation, Syngenta, Corteva Agriscience, Ohalo Genetics, Oerth Bio, Timac Agro, Thomson Reuters, and other leading organizations.

"Over the past several years, Verdesian has continued to evolve, expanding both our product portfolio and our ability to serve customers across the agricultural value chain," said Clare Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of Verdesian Life Sciences. "Building a world-class commercial organization to match our industry-leading R&D capabilities has been a key strategic priority. As growers increasingly focus on maximizing the return on every input dollar and prioritize technologies that deliver measurable agronomic and economic value, these additions strengthen our ability to support customers, deepen partnerships, and accelerate execution as we continue to scale."

These recent additions build upon a broader commercial transformation led by Chief Revenue Officer Nick Ebert and Vice President, Global Marketing John Price, who joined Verdesian in 2025. Together, they bring extensive leadership experience from some of the world's leading consumer products, agriculture, crop inputs, and life sciences organizations. Working closely with CEO Clare Doyle, they have led an ambitious effort to strengthen Verdesian's go-to-market capabilities, deepen customer and distribution partner relationships, and enhance execution across key crop segments, geographies, and channels. This investment reflects the Company's belief that adoption of innovative crop technologies depends not only on strong science, but also on trusted relationships and effective local support.

"We've been intentional about building a team that combines deep agronomic expertise, commercial discipline, and strong customer relationships," said Nick Ebert, Chief Revenue Officer of Verdesian Life Sciences. "With these additions, we have assembled a core leadership group capable of supporting customers at a higher level while helping drive Verdesian's next phase of growth."

In addition to the three hires announced today, Verdesian has continued to strengthen its leadership and commercial teams over the past 18 months. This includes significant change of its marketing organization, adding experienced talent across portfolio strategy, product development, marketing communications, and digital strategy.

"We've transformed our marketing efforts into a strategic growth engine for Verdesian," said John Price, Vice President, Global Marketing. "Working hand-in-hand with our talented team, we've succeeded in sharpening our portfolio, amplifying our brand, and strengthening engagement across our partners and audience streams. Together with the expanded commercial team, we will continue delivering exceptional value to our customers while positioning the company for its next phase of growth."

For more information about Verdesian, visit www.vlsci.com.

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ABOUT VERDESIAN LIFE SCIENCES

Verdesian Life Sciences ("Verdesian") is a global leader in nutrient use efficiency (NUE), providing fertilizer enhancers, biologicals, nutritionals, seed treatments, inoculants, and biostimulants for row crops, specialty crops, and turf and ornamental markets. Backed by decades of research and real-world validation, Verdesian delivers proven technologies that help farmers balance soil, plant, and environmental health—strengthening crop performance. With more than 400 science-driven patents, a broad, differentiated product portfolio, and a team of experienced professionals, Verdesian supports efficient, sustainable agriculture and long-term farm profitability. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in the Raleigh metropolitan area, North Carolina, Verdesian is rooted in science and grounded in trust. Learn more at www.vlsci.com.

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SOURCE Verdesian Life Sciences