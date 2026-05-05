Verdesian Life Sciences' Take Off® LS Earns Industry Biostimulant Certification from The Fertilizer Institute®

Take Off® LS meets The Fertilizer Institute's high standards for efficacy, safety, and composition.

CARY, N.C., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdesian Life Sciences ("Verdesian"), a global leader in Nutrient Use Efficiency (NUE) technologies, today announced that its Take Off® LS biostimulant product has been awarded the Certified Biostimulant label through The Fertilizer Institute's (TFI) Certified Biostimulant Program. Take Off® LS is a liquid biostimulant designed for foliar or in-furrow application to improve nitrogen use efficiency and enhance nutrient uptake in corn, soybeans, and other row crops.

The certification confirms that Take Off® LS meets defined industry standards for composition, safety, and efficacy, including demonstrated plant response, following a rigorous, independent review process. The Fertilizer Institute ("TFI") represents the U.S. fertilizer supply chain and works to ensure fertilizers are used safely and responsibly through stewardship, education, and policy.

"Earning TFI Certified Biostimulant status reinforces the strength of the science behind Take Off® LS and our broader R&D capabilities," said Dr. Kuide Qin, Chief Science Officer at Verdesian Life Sciences. "Our focus is on improving how crops access and utilize nutrients to drive more consistent performance under real-world field conditions. This certification reflects the success of that work and the continued commitment of our R&D team."

Now in the market for 9 years, Take Off® LS has demonstrated consistent performance across a range of growing conditions. Applied during key growth stages, the technology within Take Off® LS supports plant response by improving nutrient uptake and utilization throughout the season. Developed through Verdesian's leading R&D program, Take Off® LS is rooted in plant physiology and nutrient efficiency science. The technology works within the plant to support carbon assimilation and optimize the use of nitrogen and other nutrients, improving performance across soil types, environmental conditions, and in-season stress.

"Recognition through TFI's Certified Biostimulant Program reflects our continued investment in innovation and our commitment to helping growers get more from every acre," said Clare Doyle, Chief Executive Officer at Verdesian Life Sciences. "As input costs remain elevated and conditions become more variable, growers are focused on maximizing return on every input. Take Off® LS helps improve nutrient efficiency and supports stronger, more resilient crops, backed by independently reviewed data."

The Fertilizer Institute's Certified Biostimulant Program was established to bring consistency and transparency to the category, providing confidence in product efficacy, safety, and composition. Take Off® LS is Verdesian's second product to earn the designation, following Primacy Alpha®, a seed-applied biostimulant product.

For more information about Take Off® LS, visit www.vlsci.com/products/take-off-ls/.

For more information about Verdesian, visit www.vlsci.com.

ABOUT VERDESIAN LIFE SCIENCES

Verdesian Life Sciences ("Verdesian") is a global leader in nutrient use efficiency (NUE), providing fertilizer enhancers, biologicals, nutritionals, seed treatments, inoculants, and biostimulants for row crops, specialty crops, and turf and ornamental markets. Backed by decades of research and real-world validation, Verdesian delivers proven technologies that help farmers balance soil, plant, and environmental health—strengthening crop performance. With more than 300 science-driven patents, a broad, differentiated product portfolio, and a team of experienced professionals, Verdesian supports efficient, sustainable agriculture and long-term farm profitability. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in the Raleigh metropolitan area, North Carolina, Verdesian is rooted in science and grounded in trust. Learn more at www.vlsci.com .

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SOURCE Verdesian Life Sciences