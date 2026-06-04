VERI Shareholder Alert: Veritone, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

Deadline Alert: Veritone Investors Who Lost Money After Successive Stock Crashes Have Until July 20, 2026 to Seek Lead Plaintiff Appointment in Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: July 20, 2026. Investors who purchased Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) securities between October 14, 2025 and April 14, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

VERI shares fell $0.77 per share, or 29.5%, to close at $1.84 per share on March 27, 2026, after the Company disclosed it was "currently finalizing its accounting determination of certain revenue transactions under ASC 606." Additional declines of 9.14% and 8.3% followed on April 1 and April 15, 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 20, 2026.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA") establishes a structured process for selecting the investor who will represent the class. In the Veritone case, the Court will consider motions from investors who purchased VERI securities during the Class Period and suffered losses. The lead plaintiff directs the litigation strategy and works directly with class counsel throughout the case.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

Any investor who purchased VERI securities between October 14, 2025 and April 14, 2026 and lost money may apply

The Court typically appoints the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought

Lead plaintiffs are not required to pay any fees or costs out of pocket

Serving as lead plaintiff does not increase your individual share of any recovery, but it provides oversight of how the case is prosecuted

Investors who do not apply for lead plaintiff status by July 20, 2026 remain class members and may still participate in any recovery

You do not need to have sold your shares to be eligible

Post-Deadline Procedures

After July 20, 2026, the Court will review all lead plaintiff motions filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. The Court will evaluate competing applicants based on the adequacy of representation, typicality of claims, and size of financial losses. Once appointed, the lead plaintiff selects lead counsel, and the case proceeds through discovery, motions, and potential resolution.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff appointment retain full rights as absent class members. No action is required before the deadline to preserve your ability to participate in any future settlement or judgment. The lead plaintiff deadline applies only to those who wish to direct the litigation.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. In the Veritone action, where alleged revenue overstatements forced a restatement of Q3 2025 financial results, investors with documented losses should evaluate whether to seek this role before the July 20 deadline." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt | Top 50 Securities Firm | (888) SueWallSt | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the VERI Lawsuit

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact SueWallSt before July 20, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What do VERI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my VERI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com