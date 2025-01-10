VerifiedX Releases VFX SwitchBlade Wallet Featuring First-Mover Bitcoin Utility at BitMart

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The VerifiedX (VFX) Network, VerifiedX.io, has launched its mainnet non-custodial wallet VFX SwitchBlade, which enables full native Bitcoin functionality. The VFX SwitchBlade also supports a 'first-mover' fully decentralized and self custodial Bitcoin Tokenization (Verified Bitcoin) with on-chain native features, enabling real day-to-day utility, while solving current frictions for all Bitcoiners globally today.

VerifiedX Overview

Verified Bitcoin (vBTC) enables anyone the ability to save, spend, withdraw, borrow, lend, mint & transfer media / documents, and vault actual Bitcoin with on-chain recovery features eliminating the need for third-parties or hardware wallets, through a feature rich simple text smart contract. This incredibly unique Bitcoin token provides for enhanced privacy with near-instant transaction finality, all with near-zero fees. Verified Bitcoin tokens are transferable in any denomination completely peer-to-peer, so long as they have a native Bitcoin balance and always maintain a fully decentralized and non-custodial evergreen 1:1 peg. This means that 1 vBTC will always equal 1 BTC and token owners may withdraw their underlying Bitcoin anytime with a 'one-click' multisig action or off-ramp the token itself, in whole or in part, at any participatory liquidity provider.

This empowering development will inevitably help provide congestion relief for the Bitcoin network, dramatically reduce Bitcoin holders cost of ownership and transfers, enable media embedding, and increase self-custodial security exponentially, adding immediate utility to holders of the largest digital asset class. It is anticipated that Verified Bitcoin may also help facilitate additional native scarcity with Total Value Vaulted (TVV) over time on VerifiedX Vaults.

VerifiedX - VFX (VerifiedX.IO) is the first open-source decentralized network that is both a universal layer 1 and a Bitcoin specific sidechain for the purpose of tokenized self-custody, on-chain storage, and peer-to-peer commerce of both digital & physical assets.

For Further Inquiries:

Website: https://verifiedx.io/

Discord: https://discord.gg/7cd5ebDQCj

Twitter (X)): https://twitter.com/vfxblockchain

Github: https://github.com/verifiedxblockchain

SOURCE VerifiedX.io