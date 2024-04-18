Verinext Achieves Cisco Gold Integrator Status

Leading Solution Provider Named Among a Select Group of Cisco Partners to Meet Unrivaled Achievement in Cisco Specialization and Support Requirements

PHILADELPHIA, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext , the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced it has received Cisco Gold Integrator status in the Cisco partner program. Companies awarded this honored distinction have demonstrated a high level of competency, customer service and expertise across multiple Cisco technologies and disciplines.

"Cisco is a valued Verinext partner delivering an industry-leading portfolio of technology innovations that empower our mutual customers to securely connect their business with confidence," said Robby Paul, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Verinext. "By achieving Cisco Gold Integrator status, we are underscoring our dedication to delivering the expertise, specialization and performance our mutual customers need to modernize their business. This milestone not only highlights our distinction in the market, but our commitment to helping our customers meet their technology goals, today and tomorrow."

"Verinext is remarkable in both their technology expertise as well as their customer-centric methodology," said Lynley Noviello, Vice President of Sales at Cisco. "We are pleased to name them among our select group of Gold Integrator partners who have completed a series of rigorous requirements, including regular audits conducted by Cisco to validate their expertise and capabilities."

Meeting the requirements to achieve Cisco Gold Integrator status, Verinext demonstrated unrivaled achievements in the following specializations:

Networking Specialization

Hybrid Work from Office Solution Specialization

Secure Access Service Edge Solution Specialization

Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

Advanced Data Center Architecture Specialization

Advanced Enterprise Networks Architecture Specialization

Advanced Security Architecture Specialization

Customer Experience Specialization

Cisco Webex Contact Center Specialization

Collaboration SaaS Specialization

Cisco solutions for networking, security, collaboration, cloud management and more are part of the Verinext suite of security and networking solutions. Verinext offers a complete range of security and networking solutions that are designed to solve business challenges through the intelligent application of next-generation technology. For more information visit: https://verinext.com/solutions/security.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

