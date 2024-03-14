Verinext and One Identity Partner to Strengthen Privileged Access

Verinext to offer the new One Identity Cloud PAM EssentialsSM solution to simplify privileged access management (PAM) across the enterprise

PHILADELPHIA, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext , the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, and One Identity, a leader in unified identity security, today announced an expanded partnership to streamline the management and strengthen protection of privileged access for mutual customers. Together, the companies offer the new, SaaS-based One Identity Cloud PAM Essentials solution which reduces security risks without adding additional infrastructure.

According to research by KuppingerCole, 78% of small and mid-sized businesses are adopting comprehensive PAM solutions as an integral part of their cybersecurity strategy. This is largely in response to the growing sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks as well as the increasing attack surface of today's enterprises migrating workloads to the cloud. PAM technology works to solve this challenge by tightly controlling and auditing access to privileged accounts. This improves the organization's security posture and helps to mitigate identity-based attacks.

"In today's cybersecurity climate, defending privileged access is a top priority to fortify security controls while meeting compliance standards," said Jackie Groark, Vice President, Security and Chief Information Security Officer, Verinext. "One Identity delivers this protection with both strength and simplicity. The new One Identity Cloud PAM Essentials extends the company's advanced privileged access protection into the cloud. A unique, cloud-native solution, it protects both remote and hybrid security teams so they can securely access cloud applications and resources with both visibility and control."

"We're excited to introduce One Identity Cloud PAM Essentials with the support of our partner, Verinext," said Mark Logan, CEO of One Identity. "This launch signifies our joint commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving challenges of privileged access management. With PAM Essentials, organizations can streamline their security processes and fortify their defenses against identity-based threats. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Verinext to deliver innovative solutions that empower businesses to enhance their security posture."

Offering an exceptional time-to-value and streamlined management interface, PAM Essentials empowers security teams with robust controls, ensuring only authorized individuals can gain access to sensitive systems and data. The solution provides full visibility into user activities, facilitating proactive risk management through an intuitive user interface.

One Identity Safeguard and PAM Essentials are now available as part of the Verinext suite of PAM security solutions. Verinext offers a complete range of security solutions that are designed to solve business challenges through the intelligent application of next-generation security technology. For more information visit: https://verinext.com/solutions/security.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

About One Identity

One Identity delivers unified identity security solutions that help customers strengthen their overall cybersecurity posture and protect the people, applications and data essential to business. Our Unified Identity Security Platform brings together best-in-class Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Access Management (AM), Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Active Directory Management (AD Mgmt) capabilities to enable organizations to shift from a fragmented to a holistic approach to identity security. One Identity is trusted and proven on a global scale – managing more than 500 million identities for more than 11,000 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com.

