Verinext Recognized on the Prestigious 2024 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

Company Recognized for Achieving a High Level of Certifications and Specializations Across Infrastructure, Cloud and Security

PHILADELPHIA, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored Verinext on its 2024 Tech Elite 250 list. This is the second time Verinext appears on the list under its new brand, however, before their merger, both Anexinet and Veristor appeared on the list individually for 12 years running.

The annual list showcases solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada, that have distinguished themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in the areas of infrastructure, cloud, and security.

To help businesses navigate today's IT complexities and harness the advantages of state-of-the-art solutions, solution providers—ranging from strategic service providers and systems integrators to managed service providers and value-added resellers—strive to uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors' partner programs.

"At Verinext, our commitment lies in the consistent pursuit of advanced technology expertise, certification, and deep-rooted knowledge across the IT spectrum. Our team's depth in technology and our alignment with top-tier vendors set us apart, allowing us to deliver end-to-end solutions that truly resonate with our clients," said Ashby Lincoln, President, Verinext. "Securing a position on the CRN Tech Elite 250 for the second year under our rebrand truly shows our unmatched proficiency and extensive service offerings, spanning over 200 diverse and esteemed vendor partnerships. It's a testament to our ongoing dedication to excellence and our unwavering commitment to empowering our clients with only the best cutting-edge solutions."

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 highlights leading-edge solution providers within the IT landscape, distinguished by their comprehensive technical proficiency, expertise, and commitment to achieving top-level certifications in critical technology areas," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "These solution providers persistently strengthen their capabilities to bring the advanced IT solutions to market that customers need."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250 .

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

