Verinext and Lucidity Partner to Make Cloud Block Storage Affordable with AI-Driven Automation

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced a new partnership with Lucidity, a leading cloud storage orchestration platform. Together, the companies are integrating advanced AI capabilities to make multi-cloud storage economical, efficient and effortless.

"Lucidity's no-code, multi-cloud block storage management capabilities are a game changer for our clients," said Edwin Thornhill, Vice President, Enterprise Architecture, Verinext. "With this partnership, we're able to provide our clients with an entirely new level of fast and economical, automated block cloud storage. We are impressed by the Lucidity team's storage innovation which can reduce cloud costs up to 70% by eliminating the over-provisioning and improving storage space efficiency."

"We are thrilled to partner with Verinext, a proven storage and data management solution and service leader that continues to empower businesses to transform and secure their operations through technology," said Abhishek Pathak, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances and Co-Founder, Lucidity. "Our automated platform works alongside their customer-first mission, uncovering our mutual clients' current cloud storage spending and identifying what their optimized bill should be and how to achieve it. The results are undeniable, saving each company both time and money."

Lucidity uniquely sits between company cloud storage and applications, creating a seamless intelligence layer on top of any cloud native block storage used for databases, application server disks, or Kubernetes. This one-of-a-kind software retains company data in cloud storage while benefiting from cloud-native functionality for lift and shift applications with zero code changes. Use of the Lucidity platform has proven to reduce cloud cost overhead by up to 70% with automation and disk surge protection.

Verinext offers Lucidity's AI-powered cloud management platform as part of its comprehensive suite of storage and data management solutions and services designed to enhance operational efficiency. By combining Lucidity's advanced technology with Verinext's storage services expertise, customers are empowered to reduce operational friction, and unlock new efficiencies and cost savings.

About Lucidity

Lucidity is your 'NoOps' cloud storage solution. Specializing in AI-enabled software for cloud storage, the company makes multi-cloud storage economical, performant and effortless. With an innovative 'cloud first architecture,' Lucidity makes data management in the cloud smarter. Learn more about Lucidity at lucidity.cloud.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

