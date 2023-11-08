Verinext Announces Achievement of Champion Status in the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program

Recognized for Nutanix Expertise with Deep Sales, Technical and Services Delivery Skillset

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext , the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced that Nutanix, Inc. promoted Verinext to Champion Status in the Nutanix Elevate Reseller Partner Program. This achievement demonstrates Verinext's commitment to Nutanix with deep sales, technical and services delivery skillsets.

"As Verinext supports customers on their hybrid, multicloud journeys, the Nutanix Cloud Platform has become an integral part of our suite of solutions to simplify cloud complexity," said Murray Granger, Executive Vice President of Sales, South, Verinext. "The Nutanix Cloud Platform delivers the performance, simplicity and availability organizations need to modernize their datacenter and embrace a multicloud architecture. We are honored to be promoted to Champion status in the Nutanix Elevate Reseller Partner Program."

"Verinext is an expert in delivering transformative technology for today's modern enterprise," said Christian Goffi, VP Americas Channel Sales, Nutanix. "Their ability to architect modern environments to drive enterprise innovation and simplicity, along with their delivery expertise, makes them an ideal Nutanix partner that truly embodies the Champion status in our Elevate Partner Program."

The Nutanix Cloud Platform provides a consistent cloud operating model with a single platform for running applications and data across hybrid multicloud endpoints. It offers customers a choice of public clouds, hypervisors and Kubernetes distribution to ensure the secure delivery of compute, storage, database and virtual network services. The platform is a key component of the complete Verinext suite of solutions for hybrid infrastructure. For more information visit: https://verinext.com/solutions/hybrid-infrastructure/

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

SOURCE Verinext