Verinext Annual Charity Golf Classic Raises $12,000 for FOCUS

Verinext and 11 Event Sponsors Support FOCUS' Efforts to Help Make Everyday Life Better for Children with Disabilities and their Families

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced that its annual Charity Golf Classic has raised $12,000 for FOCUS (Families of Children Under Stress), a nonprofit that seeks to create a community for families of children with disabilities in metro Atlanta and throughout Georgia. Verinext, with the support of 11 event sponsors, united to raise money for the FOCUS program which has a mission to embrace and equip families of children with disabilities to make everyday life better.

"Verinext has again honored FOCUS with its support and generosity," said Daniel Dubowski, Chief Information Security Officer, USIS at Equifax and Honorary FOCUS Board Member. "We are pleased to be the beneficiary for their annual charity golf event. Their contributions to our program will help thousands of families of children with disabilities to find the comfort, hope, fun and equipment they need."

"The FOCUS program performs amazing work to better the lives of so many in need throughout our community," said Ashby Lincoln, President, Veristor. "It's our honor to help this incredible program. Together, with the support of our 2023 Charity Golf Classic sponsors, we are pleased to raise both money and awareness for the noble work FOCUS does every day."

The Verinext 2023 Charity Golf Classic was held at the The River Club last month where 120 golfers participated for the great cause. Sponsors of the event included HPE, Commvault, Zerto, Appgate, Forty8Fifty Labs, Atlassian, TD Synnex, Armis, Fortinet, Nutanix and Arctic Wolf.

About FOCUS

FOCUS (Families of Children Under Stress) was founded in August 1983 by parents seeking support for themselves and for their children with rare genetic illnesses. It quickly grew from a small living room support group into an organization with innovative programs for both parents and children with developmental and physical disabilities. After 39 years of growth and two mergers, FOCUS now provides services for more than 4,500 Georgia families. FOCUS programs include children's activities and day camps, teen and young adult activities and overnight camps, family activities and support groups, granted and loaned medical equipment for children in need, educational parent workshops and conferences, and support for children who are hospitalized. For more information visit: www.focus-ga.org.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

