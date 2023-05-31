Verinext Charity Golf Classic Raises $7,000 for Kelly Anne Dolan Foundation

News provided by

Verinext

31 May, 2023, 09:10 ET

Sponsors Unite in Support of Families Caring for Children Living with Illnesses, Disabilities and Injuries

PHILADELPHIA, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced that its 2023 Charity Golf Classic at Huntingdon Valley Country Club in Pennsylvania has raised $7,000 for the Kelly Anne Dolan Foundation, a nonprofit that has provided help and hope for families with seriously ill children since 1976. Verinext, along with 14 event sponsors united in support of the Kelly Anne Dolan Foundation mission to help families in need in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

"We are moved by the support of Verinext and its partners and honored to be the beneficiary of their 2023 Charity Golf Classic event," said Danielle Scott-Griffith, MSW, LSW, Executive Director, Kelly Anne Dolan Foundation. "Their generous contribution will make a difference in many families throughout the region that are caring for a seriously ill, disabled or injured child. We are truly grateful for their recognition and support."

"The Kelly Anne Dolan Foundation is a noble cause, and we are moved to be able to contribute to their honorable program," said John Kolimago, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Northeast, Verinext. "We are pleased to make them the recipient of our charitable golf program this year in an effort to also raise awareness for the impressive programs they offer to families throughout our community."

The 2023 Verinext Charity Golf Classic was held at the Huntingdon Valley Country Club in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania on May 8, 2023. Nearly 100 golfers participated in the annual event which was sponsored by leading Verinext technology partners including HPE, Zerto, Nutanix, Aruba, Cloudflare, Qumulo, Rubrik, Expel, Arrow, LogicMonitor, Fortinet, Arctic Wolf, Atlassian, and Automation Anywhere.

Verinext will also be holding an additional Charity Golf Classic in Suwanee, Georgia on September 26, 2023 in honor of another worthy regional charity. More information is available here.

About the Kelly Anne Dolan Memorial Fund
The Kelly Anne Dolan Memorial Fund was founded to provide financial assistance to families who are caring for a seriously ill, disabled or injured child. The Fund was founded by Joe and Peggy Dolan after the loss of their daughter, Kelly Anne, to a five-year battle with a rare form of leukemia. The organization provides financial assistance and direct support for needs not covered by insurance and a variety of respite programs for families residing in or children receiving care in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. The organization is also an advocate for and provides educational resources to families nationwide. For more information visit: dolanfund.org.

About Verinext
Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

SOURCE Verinext

